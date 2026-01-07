Safe & Green Holdings to Rebrand as Olenox Industries, Aligning Corporate Identity with Integrated Energy and Infrastructure Strategy

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green” or the “Company”) today announced that it has begun executing a comprehensive corporate rebranding initiative, including a planned name change to Olenox Industries Inc. and a corresponding update to its trading symbol, reflecting the company’s transformation into a fully integrated energy and infrastructure solutions platform. The rebrand is designed to align the company’s market identity with its operating strategy, following a year of significant operational and strategic restructuring.

As part of the initiative, the company will consolidate its existing subsidiaries into a unified operating structure while actively promoting its core commercial brands to the market, including Giant Containers, which anchors the company’s containerized infrastructure and modular systems platform, and Machfu Monitoring, which supports its expanding technology and industrial monitoring offerings. This unified structure is intended to enhance execution efficiency, strengthen brand visibility and support scalable growth across the company’s expanding portfolio of infrastructure and energy-focused solutions.

Looking ahead, Olenox Industries plans to continue executing its acquire-and-integrate strategy, expanding both organically and through targeted acquisitions across key internal divisions including energy, technology, construction, water systems and related infrastructure markets, positioning the company to capture growing global demand for resilient, sustainable and technology-enabled industrial solutions.

“This rebranding represents far more than a name change — it reflects the company we have become and the direction we are taking,” said Michael McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Safe & Green Holdings. “Under the Olenox Industries name, we are aligning our corporate identity with a fully integrated platform spanning energy, technology and infrastructure. By consolidating our operations, elevating key brands such as Giant Containers and Machfu Monitoring, and executing our acquire-and-integrate strategy, we are building a scalable, resilient business positioned to deliver long-term value across multiple high-growth markets.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value.

About Olenox Corp.

Olenox Corp is a vertically integrated energy company operating across three synergistic divisions—Oil and Gas, Energy Services, and Energy Technologies. The company acquires and optimizes underdeveloped oil and gas assets in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma while supporting field operations with specialized well services and proprietary enhanced-recovery technologies. Olenox’s integrated model drives efficiency, increases production and unlocks value across the energy lifecycle, positioning the company to capture opportunities often overlooked by traditional operators.

About Machfu, Inc.

Machfu delivers Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, providing secure, scalable, and intelligent connectivity for industrial automation, energy, and smart infrastructure applications.

About Giant Containers

Founded in 2017, Giant Containers is a leading designer and integrator of custom container-based solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. The company specializes in transforming shipping containers into highly engineered structures for applications ranging from modular buildings to specialized infrastructure solutions, serving clients across North America and internationally.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com