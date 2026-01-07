Kering: Half-yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate

Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - December 2025

PRESS RELEASE



January 7, 2026

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:

0 share

€26,758,628

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 19,886

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 19,982

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 406,850 shares for €109,626,118.98

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 407,090 shares for €109,713,530.17

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2025:

240 shares

€26,395,783

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 15,526

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 16,774

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 380,540 shares for €79,648,592.58

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 380,300 shares for €79,496,652.28

