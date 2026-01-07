GLP-1 Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025: A $157.5 Bn Market by 2035 - Landscape Led by China and the U.S., Rising Partnerships, and Strong DTC-Driven Demand Push Biologics Above 65% Share

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global GLP-1 market is estimated to grow from USD 62.2 billion in the current year to USD 157.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, till 2035.
The efficacy of GLP-1 medications in weight management presents opportunities for wider application in non-diabetic groups, combating the worldwide obesity crisis. Improvements in drug administration, including implantable devices, extended-release formulations, or non-invasive methods (like transdermal patches), may enhance patient satisfaction and broaden market appeal Impacted by recent drug approvals (for diverse applications) and substantial R&D investments from companies (to enhance delivery systems for GLP-1 drugs), the market is projected to witness steady growth in the coming decade.
GLP-1 Market: Key Segments
Currently, Small Molecule Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market
In terms of type of molecule, the market is segmented into biologics and small molecules. Currently, the small molecules category occupies the largest share of the GLP-1 market. It is important to emphasize that due to the distinct physiological characteristics of biologics, such as stability, specificity, selectivity, and capacity to inhibit particular protein-protein interactions, the biologics sector is expected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR.
Survodutide Active Compound is the Fastest Growing Segment of the GLP-1 Market During the Forecast Period
In terms of the active compound, the market is segmented into dulaglutide, liraglutide, orforglipron, retatrutide, semaglutide, survodutide, tirzepatide and other active compounds. At present, semaglutide holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market. Further, it is worth highlighting that survodutide is likely to drive the market in the near future.
Currently, Long-Acting GLP-1 Agonists Occupies the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market
In terms of the type of GLP-1 agonists drugs, the market is segmented into short-acting GLP-1 agonist and long-acting GLP-1 agonist. Currently, long-acting GLP-1 agonists dominate the GLP-1 market, and this trend is expected to persist in the coming years. This is due to the longer duration of effect of the long-acting medication compared to short-acting agonists. It's important to note that the short-acting GLP-1 agonist segment is expected to expand at a notably higher CAGR.
At Present, Single-agonist Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market
In terms of the type of GLP-1 agonist, the market is segmented into single-agonist, dual-agonist and tri-agonist. Currently, the single-agonist segment holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market. It is worth highlighting that tri-agonist segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.
Oral Route of Administration is the Fastest Growing Segment in the GLP-1 Market During the Forecast Period
In terms of the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral route and parenteral route. At present, the parenteral route holds a larger share of the GLP-1 market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade. Further, it is worth noting that oral route of administration is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.
Type 2 Diabetes Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market
In terms of the target indication, the market is segmented into Alzheimer's Disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, sleep apnea, and type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes represents a larger market share, it is important to note that the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis segment is anticipated to experience significant market expansion in the years ahead.
North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market
In terms of the key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.
GLP-1 Market: Key Insights
- More than 150 GLP-1 drug candidates, intended for the treatment of multiple indications, are currently either approved or being investigated by pharmaceutical companies.
- ~60% of the GLP-1 drug candidates are currently being evaluated in clinical stages of development; of these, most of the candidates target metabolic disorders, such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity.
- The current market landscape of GLP-1 drugs is fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players; majority of these firms are based in China (36%) and the US (28%).
- Partnerships related to GLP-1 drugs have steadily grown in the recent past; notably, close to 50% of these deals were signed for drug development and commercialization.
- Lifestyle changes, influence of social media, celebrity endorsements and direct to consumer advertisements have led to a surge in the demand for GLP-1 drugs.
- The GLP-1 market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecasted period; biologics segment is expected to capture the majority share (over 65%) of the market by 2035.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How many companies are currently engaged in this market?
- Which are the leading companies in this market?
- What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?
- What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
- What is the current and future market size?
- What is the CAGR of this market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
GLP-1 MARKET, BY ACTIVE COMPOUND USED
- GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Active Compound Used
- GLP-1 Market for Dulaglutide, till 2035
- GLP-1 Market for liraglutide, till 2035
- GLP-1 Market for Orforglipron, till 2035
- GLP-1 Market for Retatrutide, till 2035
- GLP-1 Market for Semaglutide, till 2035
- GLP-1 Market for Survodutide, till 2035
- GLP-1 Market for Tirzepatide, till 2035
- GLP-1 Market for Other Active Compounds, till 2035
- Data Triangulation and Validation
GLP-1 MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF GLP-1 DRUGS
- Chapter Overview
- Approved GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast
- Feisumei (Benaglutide) Sales Forecast
- Fu Laimei (Polyethylene Glycol Loxenatide) Sales Forecast
- Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast
- Ozempic (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast
- Rybelsus (Semaglutide Oral) Sales Forecast
- Saxenda (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast
- Trulicity (Dulaglutide) Sales Forecast
- Victoza (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast
- Wegovy (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast
- XULTOPHY (Insulin Degludec / Liraglutide) Sales Forecast
- Zepbound (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast
- Phase III GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast
- GMA102 / Glutazumab Sales Forecast
- JY09 Sales Forecast
- LY3298176 / Tirzepatide Sales Forecast
- Mazdutide / LY3305677/ IBI-362 Sales Forecast
- Orforglipron / LY3502970 Sales Forecast
- PB-119 / PEG-exenatide / Polyethylene glycol exenatide Sales Forecast
- Retatrutide / LY3437943 Sales Forecast
- Semaglutide Oral Sales Forecast
- Semaglutide Subcutaneous Sales Forecast
- Survodutide / BI 456906 Sales Forecast
- XW003 / Ecnoglutide Sales Forecast
- YN011-isupaglutide Sales Forecast
Companies Featured
- 4P-Pharma
- Adocia
- Alphamab
- Altimmune
- Amazon
- Amgen
- Arecor Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Beijing Dongfang Biotech
- Shanghai Benemae Pharmaceutical
- Biocon
- Biolingus
- Biomm
- BNC KOREA
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology
- Carmot Therapeutics
- Catalent
- Cipla
- Colorcon Ventures
- D&D Pharmatech
- DCP Capital
- Zhejiang Doer Biologics
- Dong-A Pharmaceutical
- Eccogene
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
- Eli Lilly
- Emisphere Technologies
- Entera Bio
- Flagship Pioneering
- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals
- Genexine
- Gmax Biopharm
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Hansoh Pharma
- HK inno.N
- Huadong Medicine
- i2o Therapeutics
- IlDong Pharmaceutical
- ImmunoForge
- Innogen
- Invex Therapeutics
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals
- Kariya Pharmaceuticals
- Kexing Biopharm
- LeaderMed
- Merck
- Metsera
- MindRank
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Nano Precision Medical
- Neuraly
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
- Nexus Pharmaceuticals
- Novo Nordisk
- OPKO Health
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- PegBio
- Peptron
- Pfizer
- PROGEN
- Beijing QL Biopharmaceutica
- Rani Therapeutics
- Regor Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Sciwind Biosciences
- SCOHIA PHARMA
- Second Sight
- Shanghai Minwei Biotechnology
- Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals
- Sino Biopharmaceutical
- Sinovac Biotech
- Structure Therapeutics
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Terns Pharmaceuticals
- Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical
- TRx Biosciences
- Uni-Bio Science
- United Laboratories
- Versanis Bio (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company)
- Viking Therapeutics
- Vivani Medical
- vTv Therapeutics
- Ypsomed
- Yuhan
- Zealand Pharma
