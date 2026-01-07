GLP-1 Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025: A $157.5 Bn Market by 2035 - Landscape Led by China and the U.S., Rising Partnerships, and Strong DTC-Driven Demand Push Biologics Above 65% Share

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1 Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global GLP-1 market is estimated to grow from USD 62.2 billion in the current year to USD 157.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, till 2035.





The efficacy of GLP-1 medications in weight management presents opportunities for wider application in non-diabetic groups, combating the worldwide obesity crisis. Improvements in drug administration, including implantable devices, extended-release formulations, or non-invasive methods (like transdermal patches), may enhance patient satisfaction and broaden market appeal Impacted by recent drug approvals (for diverse applications) and substantial R&D investments from companies (to enhance delivery systems for GLP-1 drugs), the market is projected to witness steady growth in the coming decade.

GLP-1 Market: Key Segments

Currently, Small Molecule Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market



In terms of type of molecule, the market is segmented into biologics and small molecules. Currently, the small molecules category occupies the largest share of the GLP-1 market. It is important to emphasize that due to the distinct physiological characteristics of biologics, such as stability, specificity, selectivity, and capacity to inhibit particular protein-protein interactions, the biologics sector is expected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR.



Survodutide Active Compound is the Fastest Growing Segment of the GLP-1 Market During the Forecast Period



In terms of the active compound, the market is segmented into dulaglutide, liraglutide, orforglipron, retatrutide, semaglutide, survodutide, tirzepatide and other active compounds. At present, semaglutide holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market. Further, it is worth highlighting that survodutide is likely to drive the market in the near future.



Currently, Long-Acting GLP-1 Agonists Occupies the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market



In terms of the type of GLP-1 agonists drugs, the market is segmented into short-acting GLP-1 agonist and long-acting GLP-1 agonist. Currently, long-acting GLP-1 agonists dominate the GLP-1 market, and this trend is expected to persist in the coming years. This is due to the longer duration of effect of the long-acting medication compared to short-acting agonists. It's important to note that the short-acting GLP-1 agonist segment is expected to expand at a notably higher CAGR.



At Present, Single-agonist Segment Occupies the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market



In terms of the type of GLP-1 agonist, the market is segmented into single-agonist, dual-agonist and tri-agonist. Currently, the single-agonist segment holds the maximum share of the GLP-1 market. It is worth highlighting that tri-agonist segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.



Oral Route of Administration is the Fastest Growing Segment in the GLP-1 Market During the Forecast Period



In terms of the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral route and parenteral route. At present, the parenteral route holds a larger share of the GLP-1 market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade. Further, it is worth noting that oral route of administration is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.



Type 2 Diabetes Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the GLP-1 Market



In terms of the target indication, the market is segmented into Alzheimer's Disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, sleep apnea, and type 2 diabetes. Although type 2 diabetes represents a larger market share, it is important to note that the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis segment is anticipated to experience significant market expansion in the years ahead.



North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market



In terms of the key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

GLP-1 Market: Key Insights

More than 150 GLP-1 drug candidates, intended for the treatment of multiple indications, are currently either approved or being investigated by pharmaceutical companies.

~60% of the GLP-1 drug candidates are currently being evaluated in clinical stages of development; of these, most of the candidates target metabolic disorders, such as Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The current market landscape of GLP-1 drugs is fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players; majority of these firms are based in China (36%) and the US (28%).

Partnerships related to GLP-1 drugs have steadily grown in the recent past; notably, close to 50% of these deals were signed for drug development and commercialization.

Lifestyle changes, influence of social media, celebrity endorsements and direct to consumer advertisements have led to a surge in the demand for GLP-1 drugs.

The GLP-1 market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecasted period; biologics segment is expected to capture the majority share (over 65%) of the market by 2035.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

GLP-1 MARKET, BY ACTIVE COMPOUND USED

GLP-1 Market: Distribution by Active Compound Used

GLP-1 Market for Dulaglutide, till 2035

GLP-1 Market for liraglutide, till 2035

GLP-1 Market for Orforglipron, till 2035

GLP-1 Market for Retatrutide, till 2035

GLP-1 Market for Semaglutide, till 2035

GLP-1 Market for Survodutide, till 2035

GLP-1 Market for Tirzepatide, till 2035

GLP-1 Market for Other Active Compounds, till 2035

Data Triangulation and Validation

GLP-1 MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF GLP-1 DRUGS

Chapter Overview

Approved GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast

Feisumei (Benaglutide) Sales Forecast

Fu Laimei (Polyethylene Glycol Loxenatide) Sales Forecast

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast

Ozempic (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast

Rybelsus (Semaglutide Oral) Sales Forecast

Saxenda (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast

Trulicity (Dulaglutide) Sales Forecast

Victoza (Liraglutide) Sales Forecast

Wegovy (Semaglutide Subcutaneous) Sales Forecast

XULTOPHY (Insulin Degludec / Liraglutide) Sales Forecast

Zepbound (Tirzepatide) Sales Forecast

Phase III GLP-1 Drugs: Sales Forecast

GMA102 / Glutazumab Sales Forecast

JY09 Sales Forecast

LY3298176 / Tirzepatide Sales Forecast

Mazdutide / LY3305677/ IBI-362 Sales Forecast

Orforglipron / LY3502970 Sales Forecast

PB-119 / PEG-exenatide / Polyethylene glycol exenatide Sales Forecast

Retatrutide / LY3437943 Sales Forecast

Semaglutide Oral Sales Forecast

Semaglutide Subcutaneous Sales Forecast

Survodutide / BI 456906 Sales Forecast

XW003 / Ecnoglutide Sales Forecast

YN011-isupaglutide Sales Forecast

Companies Featured

4P-Pharma

Adocia

Alphamab

Altimmune

Amazon

Amgen

Arecor Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Beijing Dongfang Biotech

Shanghai Benemae Pharmaceutical

Biocon

Biolingus

Biomm

BNC KOREA

Boehringer Ingelheim

BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology

Carmot Therapeutics

Catalent

Cipla

Colorcon Ventures

D&D Pharmatech

DCP Capital

Zhejiang Doer Biologics

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Eccogene

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Emisphere Technologies

Entera Bio

Flagship Pioneering

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

Genexine

Gmax Biopharm

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Hansoh Pharma

HK inno.N

Huadong Medicine

i2o Therapeutics

IlDong Pharmaceutical

ImmunoForge

Innogen

Invex Therapeutics

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Kariya Pharmaceuticals

Kexing Biopharm

LeaderMed

Merck

Metsera

MindRank

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Nano Precision Medical

Neuraly

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

OPKO Health

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

PegBio

Peptron

Pfizer

PROGEN

Beijing QL Biopharmaceutica

Rani Therapeutics

Regor Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Sciwind Biosciences

SCOHIA PHARMA

Second Sight

Shanghai Minwei Biotechnology

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals

Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sinovac Biotech

Structure Therapeutics

Sun Pharmaceutical

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

TRx Biosciences

Uni-Bio Science

United Laboratories

Versanis Bio (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company)

Viking Therapeutics

Vivani Medical

vTv Therapeutics

Ypsomed

Yuhan

Zealand Pharma

