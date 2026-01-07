UniX AI Makes Its Official Debut at CES 2026, Marking a New Era of Mass-Produced Humanoid Robotics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Consumer Electronics Show of 2026 becomes a place to reveal the embodied intelligent industry as UniX AI. The offspring of a humanoid robot company makes its official debut on the most influential technology stage. UniX AI regards CES 2026 as a place to reveal its transition from advanced development to large-scale commercialization. Guests are going to see live demonstrations of its flagship humanoid robots and a full-scale proof of their readiness for real-world deployment.







Beyond showcasing cutting-edge humanoid robots, UniX AI’s presence at CES also signals a bold strategic move toward international expansion. The company has identified the United States, Europe, and the Middle East as its core overseas markets, and is actively accelerating its globalization roadmap. Through a flexible distributor and channel partner model, UniX AI aims to streamline product rollout and establish rapid commercial traction in key sectors such as hospitality, retail, and domestic services.

To support long-term ecosystem development, UniX AI is also forging strategic partnerships with leading universities and research institutions abroad. These collaborations focus on joint R&D in embodied intelligence and scenario-based robotics innovation, forming the foundation for an open, collaborative, and sustainable international innovation network.



At CES, guests will witness live demonstrations of UniX AI’s flagship humanoid robots in realistic use cases—clear proof of their readiness for deployment in dynamic, human-centric environments. The company’s focus is no longer on prototypes, but on products engineered for scale. In this global transformation, UniX AI has carved out a leadership position by delivering technologies that bring embodied intelligence out of the lab and into the rhythm of everyday life.





Wanda 2.0 Enters Stable Mass Production

The key figure of UniX AI’s CES 2026 presence is Wanda 2.0, the company’s wheeled dual-arm Humanoid Robot. According to the UniX AI team, it has already entered a stable mass-production stage. The event marks a major commercial breakthrough for the humanoid robotics sector.





The mass-production stage was achieved in 2025. This year, hundreds of units have already been delivered and deployed across hotels, property management, security, retail, research & education service environments.

This breakthrough shows how UniX AI combines advanced algorithms with manufacturable hardware and scalable supply chains, an achievement that remains largely unmatched in the global humanoid robot market.





Live Demonstrations: From Homes to Hotels

Visitors to the UniX AI booth will be able to personally observe live demonstrations of the Wanda Series robots. All demonstrations will take place in realistic service scenarios. For example, visitors will be able to see:

Household service scenarios, where robots perform everyday assistance tasks.

Hotel service scenarios, where new use cases in customer service and operational support are presented.





These demonstrations highlight seamless interaction, precise manipulation, and reliable task execution – qualities regarded by developers as essential for real-world human–robot adoption.

One of the most notable features at the booth is an interactive showcase involving a humanoid robot. Visitors can order a free zero-alcohol drink via app and watch the robot prepare it in real time. This experience illustrates both technical capability and user-friendly interaction between humans and robots.

How Integrated Technology Advances Through Embodied Intelligence

UniX AI’s approach to embodied intelligence is defined by a deeply integrated technology stack—engineered not just for advanced capabilities in the lab, but for real-world autonomy at scale. At the heart of this system is a synergy between learning, perception, and control that allows humanoid robots to operate in dynamic, human-centered environments with a high degree of safety and adaptability.





In practical scenarios like homes and hotels, UniX AI’s robots can carry out complex, multi-step workflows with minimal human supervision. This level of autonomy is made possible by a combination of advanced models:





UniFlex, the company’s high-efficiency imitation learning framework, enables robots to rapidly acquire new skills by observing and generalizing from expert behavior.

UniCortex, a long-horizon planning system, transforms a single user command into a coherent sequence of coordinated actions.

UniTouch, a visual-tactile foundation model, allows for delicate and precise physical interaction with objects, even in cluttered or unstructured environments.





For example, when tasked with clearing a table in a hotel dining room, a UniX AI robot doesn’t just remove items one by one—it executes the entire process as a fluid operation: identifying and categorizing items, collecting plates and utensils, loading a dishwasher, and sorting waste into the appropriate bins. Each stage is informed by real-time environmental understanding and fine-grained manipulation powered by the robot’s multimodal sensory capabilities.

UniX AI applies a distinctive approach to embodied intelligence. Its uniqueness lies in a tightly integrated technology stack designed for real-world autonomy and scalability. Several effective solutions form the foundation of how robots perceive, learn, and act.The World’s first 8-DoF bionic arm has become a true symbol of UniX AI’s advanced hardware capabilities. This technology combines industrial-grade reliability with human-like dexterity and flexibility. Through this approach, UniX AI robots are able to operate autonomously and safely in dynamic, human-centered environments.

Proven Performance and Industry Recognition

In August 2025, the robots of the company secured first and second place in the hotel room cleaning category at the World Humanoid Robot Sports Competition. They also claimed the championship title in the reception service category. These achievements demonstrated in practice the reliability and commercial viability of the innovative technology developed by UniX AI. The debut of UniX AI at CES2026 once again confirms the stable position of the company within the industry.





Visionary Leadership Behind the Platform

UniX AI is a relatively new company, headquartered in Suzhou, China. Its story starts in 2024 thanks to Fred Fengyu Yang, a recognized leader in robotics and embodied intelligence. Under his leadership, UniX AI has rapidly progressed from foundational research to mass production and large-scale deployment.

“The future of embodied intelligence belongs to companies that unify algorithmic capability, hardware capability, and scenario capability. Robots need not only an intelligent brain but also a reliable physical body and an open ecosystem. UniX AI will continue to advance along the paths of productization, globalization, and ecosystem development, striving to make embodied intelligence a true part of societal infrastructure.”

— Fengyu Yang, Founder and CEO of UniX AI

Building a Global Humanoid Robot Ecosystem

Backed by mature engineering capabilities and a scalable supply chain, UniX AI has achieved a stable monthly delivery capacity exceeding 100 units, providing a strong operational foundation for commercial deployment. This ability to move beyond prototypes and deliver at scale sets UniX AI apart in an industry still dominated by early-stage experimentation.

With this capacity in place, UniX AI positions itself as a global humanoid robot service provider, offering full lifecycle coverage—from R&D and mass production to scenario-based solutions, deployment, and long-term technical support. Its business spans commercial services, rentals, and industrial applications.

With a growing portfolio that includes Wanda, Panther, and Martian (a bipedal humanoid robot), UniX AI is accelerating real-world adoption across diverse environments. Guided by its mission of “Building a New Intelligent World for Humanity Through Innovative Technology,” the company continues to expand globally and actively seeks strategic partners to co-create the future of embodied intelligence.

For global partnerships or inquiries:

Website: www.unix-group.ai