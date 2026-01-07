Ampersand Capital Partners’ Melanie Fan and Hidde Van Kerckhoven Recognized by GrowthCap as 2025 Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors

Boston, MA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Melanie Fan and Hidde Van Kerckhoven have been named to GrowthCap’s Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2025. This prestigious recognition honors the next generation of leaders shaping the future of growth equity investing. Melanie’s and Hidde’s inclusion reflects their impact across Ampersand’s life sciences and healthcare-focused investment strategy and their continued commitment to supporting innovation, operational excellence, and growth within the firm’s portfolio.

GrowthCap’s Top 40 Under 40 program highlights exceptional investors who have distinguished themselves through disciplined investment judgment, strong partnership with management teams, and a focus on long-term value creation. The 2025 honorees were recognized for their ability to navigate an evolving investment landscape marked by rapid technological change, increased attention to operational excellence, and heightened complexity across global markets. GrowthCap noted that investors in 2025 operated with a more disciplined mindset while maintaining a strong focus on fundamentals and sustainable value creation.

To see the full list of honorees and to learn more about the selection criteria and methodology, please visit the GrowthCap website.

