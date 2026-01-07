Revenera Named “Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year” in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Revenera , producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time-to-value, and unlock new revenue opportunities, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year” award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Revenera’s IoT Monetization Platform, which helps device companies transitioning to a software-based model grow recurring revenue, activate features on demand, enable product insights in both connected and disconnected environments, and minimize on-site service.

Revenera’s breakthrough platform enables secure monetization of the IoT stack from edge devices to cloud platforms, offering centralized visibility of customers, software, devices, active features, provisioning, and traceability. Revenera collects usage telemetry, feature adoption stats, and device performance data, whether online or offline. Additional benefits include automated use rights management, predictive and preventive maintenance, and cross-portfolio access.

With Revenera, organizations unlock new revenue opportunities by automating software licensing and entitlement management for new product releases—driving incremental gains and accelerating the shift from perpetual to subscription-based models. The platform streamlines manual processes to speed time-to-market for modern software licensing and monetization strategies. Revenera also strengthens global compliance, enhances customer experiences, and expands sales opportunities through improved visibility across software, devices, and entitlements. The result is a more efficient, aligned, and scalable approach to monetization that supports long-term organizational growth.

“IoT success begins with actionable data. Whether a company delivers industrial hardware, smart home technologies, or complete IoT platforms, Revenera empowers them to monetize access, manage entitlements, and launch new business models at scale,” said Paul Bland, VP Product Management of Revenera. “We’re honored to receive the ‘Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year’ award from IoT Breakthrough. Today’s intelligent device manufacturers are under pressure to innovate quickly, deliver products customers truly value, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Our platform—and the experts behind it—help them do exactly that.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

“Embedded software transforms traditional hardware sales into recurring revenue opportunities. Revenue leakage, compliance risks, poor visibility into entitlements, and cumbersome workflows are just some of the challenges faced when adopting new monetization models. Now, AI monetization is accelerating but squeezing margins, as expenses for delivering SaaS grow,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “Companies that leverage Revenera are strategically growing revenue and improving operational efficiency. With Revenera’s platform, intelligent device manufacturers benefit from a central view of their customers, software and devices, including who customers are, what they have, and how they are using it.”

Revenera’s IoT Monetization Platform monetizes $50B of annual revenues for its customers, and manages 90M licenses across 40M devices.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.