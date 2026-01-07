San Diego Entrepreneurs Unite for a Charitable, High-Impact Seminar at the Newly Remodeled University Club on January 31, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A powerful blend of purpose, prosperity, and philanthropy comes to San Diego on January 31, 2026, as renowned physician, entrepreneur, and visionary leader Dr. Kalpana Sundar hosts a one-of-a-kind seminar at the recently remodeled University Club in San Diego, one of the city’s most elegant and best-kept secrets. The event, centered around Dr. Sundar’s transformative “Life By Design: Vitality, Wealth & Impact” model, is designed to help entrepreneurs create a clear, actionable roadmap for long-term success—while simultaneously supporting a meaningful charitable cause for future entrepreneurs to come.

Set high above the city with panoramic skyline views, the University Club San Diego has recently undergone a sophisticated renovation that blends historic charm with modern luxury. This seminar location offers attendees an elevated experience that matches the caliber of its content. The refreshed venue offers an intimate, elevated environment with a refined atmosphere ideally suited for thought leadership, strategic conversations, and purposeful connection.

“The University Club has always been a place where leaders come to connect and exchange ideas,” said Brian Lee, G.M. of University Club San Diego. “With our newly remodeled spaces, we’re excited to host experiences like this—elevated, intimate, and designed for meaningful conversation and community impact within San Diego.”

The seminar will be led by Dr. Kalpana Sundar, whose multidisciplinary background spans medicine, entrepreneurship, leadership development, and human performance. Joined by a curated lineup of guest speakers and industry experts, Dr. Sundar will guide attendees through a comprehensive framework that integrates personal vitality, financial strategy, and meaningful impact—empowering entrepreneurs to design careers and businesses that are both profitable and purpose-driven.

“This is a blueprint for building success that actually holds up,” says Dr. Sundar. “Vitality, wealth, and impact aren’t separate goals—they’re one integrated design for how you live, lead, and grow.”

A defining element of the event is its charitable mission. In addition to delivering life-changing insights, strategic tools, and real-world action plans, the event places philanthropy at its core. A large portion of all proceeds will be donated directly to the Unbound Charitable Foundation , a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing free vital services to female entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries. The foundation focuses on lifting women up, removing barriers to success, expanding access to resources, and empowering them to step into leadership roles with confidence and support.

“When local entrepreneurs are supported, communities thrive,” says the charity’s founder, Dr. Sundar. “Through the Unbound Charitable Foundation, we’re expanding access to resources and support—especially for women entrepreneurs—because empowering women to build and lead creates a ripple effect through families, communities, and future generations to come.”

By combining high-level entrepreneurial education with charitable giving, the seminar reflects a growing movement among business leaders who believe success should create opportunity not just for themselves, but for others as well.

In addition to high-level education and actionable insights, attendees will enjoy special prize giveaways, exclusive networking opportunities, and meaningful connections with purpose-driven entrepreneurs committed to building businesses that make a difference.

The first 25 participants to register for the seminar will be automatically entered into an exclusive drawing to win one of two premium experiences:

Two tickets to the Farmer’s Insurance Open on Sunday, February 1, hosted at the legendary Torrey Pines Golf Course, or

on Sunday, February 1, hosted at the legendary Torrey Pines Golf Course, or Two tickets to the world-class San Diego Symphony , redeemable for a performance date of the winner’s choosing.





Giveaway winners will be announced after registration closes, and full eligibility details will be provided upon ticket purchase. This special incentive adds an exciting bonus to an already extraordinary event!

By uniting elite education, charitable giving, and a landmark venue, the January 31, 2026 seminar at the University Club San Diego represents a new standard for entrepreneurial events—one where success and service go hand in hand.

With limited seating and growing interest, this life-changing seminar is expected to draw entrepreneurs, executives, founders, and changemakers from across Southern California.

Seating is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

For event details, speaker information, and registration, visit: https://events.drkalpanasundar.com/life-by-design

For Media Inquires, Contact :

www.CampPR.com

(619) 383-1368

info@camppublicrelations.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b88fdf54-d6e9-4d08-83f3-987b2a29b925