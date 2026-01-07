Gas, Electric and Combination Utilities Rebuild Customer Engagement as Brand Trust Fuels Recovery

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After several years of uneven performance, residential gas, electric and combination utility customer engagement is firmly back on an upward trajectory. A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that year-end customer engagement improved for the second consecutive year in 2025, signaling continued recovery from post-pandemic declines.
Although all major indices posted year-over-year gains, Brand Trust once again played the most influential role in driving recovery. Improvements in company reputation led Brand Trust gains.
Those are some of the latest findings of the 2025 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Residential study, which tracks the performance of 149 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. Published semiannually, the UTBCE Residential study helps utilities identify emerging customer trends and opportunities to strengthen engagement. The research is conducted by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.
Billing & Payment performance was flat year over year, moderating gains in Service Satisfaction. Given its central role in the customer experience, sustained underperformance in Billing & Payment could pose a potential headwind to overall engagement growth in 2026.
“Customer perceptions of bill manageability, ease of payment and having enough time to pay weakened over 2024,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research in Escalent’s Energy industry practice. “Historically, this pattern serves as an early warning for pressure on Brand Trust and Product Experience. When customers don’t feel their utility recognizes or supports them through their financial challenges with meaningful communication, programs and services, overall engagement suffers.”
Despite lingering pressure points, many utilities are now posting stronger engagement scores, with 36 utilities outperforming their peers by a wide margin. These organizations have earned the designation of Escalent 2025 Utility Customer Champions for their ability to build and sustain highly engaged residential customer relationships.
“These utilities were not immune to the post-pandemic declines—each experienced some loss of momentum during the downturns of 2022 and 2023,” said Haggerty. “Today, however, most Customer Champions are outperforming their pre-pandemic scores, positioning them to be better prepared than many of their peers to navigate potential economic challenges ahead.”
As economic uncertainty persists, the performance of these Customer Champions underscores the importance of sustained focus on trust, reputation and customer-centric support, especially as affordability and financial stress remain top of mind for residential customers.
Escalent is pleased to name these 36 gas, electric and combination utilities as our 2025 Customer Champions.
|Cogent Syndicated 2025 Customer Champions*
|Atmos Energy – Midwest
|Minnesota Energy Resources
|Atmos Energy – South
|National Fuel Gas
|Avista
|National Grid
|Cascade Natural Gas
|North Shore Gas
|CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
|OPPD
|Chattanooga Gas Company
|OUC
|Citizens Energy
|PECO
|Columbia Gas – East
|Peoples
|Columbia Gas – South
|Peoples Gas
|Con Edison
|Pepco
|Dominion Energy South Carolina
|Philadelphia Gas Works
|Entergy Mississippi
|PSE&G
|Florida City Gas Company
|Puget Sound Energy
|Florida Public Utilities
|Salt River Project
|Georgia Power
|Seattle City Light
|Idaho Power
|Spire Missouri – East
|Intermountain Gas Company
|TECO Peoples Gas
|MidAmerican Energy
|Washington Gas
* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.
The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the utilities surveyed.
|East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|ECR score
|PECO
|Combination
|744
|Con Edison
|Combination
|740
|PSE&G
|Combination
|729
|National Grid
|Combination
|727
|Delmarva Power
|Combination
|691
|BGE
|Combination
|681
|Eversource
|Combination
|658
|RG&E
|Combination
|642
|NYSEG
|Combination
|614
|Pepco
|Electric
|745
|Duquesne Light Company
|Electric
|716
|Penelec
|Electric
|708
|PPL Electric Utilities
|Electric
|703
|Penn Power
|Electric
|701
|Green Mountain Power
|Electric
|698
|PSEG Long Island
|Electric
|697
|Met-Ed
|Electric
|693
|West Penn Power
|Electric
|688
|Potomac Edison
|Electric
|666
|Jersey Central Power & Light
|Electric
|652
|Appalachian Power
|Electric
|651
|Mon Power
|Electric
|641
|Atlantic City Electric
|Electric
|628
|Central Maine Power
|Electric
|614
|Washington Gas
|Natural Gas
|751
|Columbia Gas – East
|Natural Gas
|747
|Peoples
|Natural Gas
|745
|Philadelphia Gas Works
|Natural Gas
|745
|National Fuel Gas
|Natural Gas
|738
|UGI Utilities
|Natural Gas
|730
|South Jersey Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|726
|Elizabethtown Gas
|Natural Gas
|723
|Chesapeake Maryland
|Natural Gas
|717
|Chesapeake Delaware
|Natural Gas
|717
|New Jersey Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|711
|Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|ECR score
|MidAmerican Energy
|Combination
|766
|Duke Energy Midwest
|Combination
|738
|Wisconsin Public Service
|Combination
|736
|Xcel Energy – Midwest
|Combination
|730
|Ameren Illinois
|Combination
|729
|Montana-Dakota Utilities
|Combination
|729
|Black Hills Energy – Midwest
|Combination
|723
|DTE Energy
|Combination
|711
|We Energies
|Combination
|710
|Consumers Energy
|Combination
|709
|Alliant Energy
|Combination
|704
|NIPSCO
|Combination
|698
|CenterPoint Energy – Indiana
|Combination
|515
|OPPD
|Electric
|786
|Indiana Michigan Power
|Electric
|735
|ComEd
|Electric
|726
|AEP Ohio
|Electric
|700
|Evergy
|Electric
|696
|Ohio Edison
|Electric
|696
|Ameren Missouri
|Electric
|693
|AES Indiana
|Electric
|692
|The Illuminating Company
|Electric
|684
|Toledo Edison
|Electric
|678
|AES Ohio
|Electric
|654
|Minnesota Energy Resources
|Natural Gas
|748
|North Shore Gas
|Natural Gas
|748
|Spire Missouri – East
|Natural Gas
|747
|Peoples Gas
|Natural Gas
|743
|CenterPoint Energy – Midwest
|Natural Gas
|741
|Atmos Energy – Midwest
|Natural Gas
|737
|Citizens Energy
|Natural Gas
|732
|Michigan Gas
|Natural Gas
|724
|Columbia Gas of Ohio
|Natural Gas
|722
|Nicor Gas
|Natural Gas
|718
|Spire Missouri – West
|Natural Gas
|715
|Kansas Gas Service
|Natural Gas
|714
|Enbridge Gas Ohio
|Natural Gas
|691
|South Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|ECR score
|Florida Public Utilities
|Combination
|769
|Dominion Energy South Carolina
|Combination
|751
|Louisville Gas & Electric
|Combination
|725
|CPS Energy
|Combination
|716
|MLGW
|Combination
|663
|OUC
|Electric
|778
|Entergy Mississippi
|Electric
|772
|Georgia Power
|Electric
|765
|Xcel Energy – South
|Electric
|756
|Mississippi Power
|Electric
|756
|Florida Power & Light
|Electric
|741
|Entergy Arkansas
|Electric
|740
|Entergy Louisiana
|Electric
|733
|Duke Energy Progress
|Electric
|732
|Alabama Power
|Electric
|732
|Nashville Electric Service
|Electric
|729
|JEA
|Electric
|719
|TECO Tampa Electric
|Electric
|719
|Duke Energy Florida
|Electric
|716
|Southwestern Electric Power Company
|Electric
|713
|Kentucky Utilities
|Electric
|709
|El Paso Electric
|Electric
|707
|Dominion Energy Virginia
|Electric
|705
|Duke Energy Carolinas
|Electric
|704
|Entergy Texas
|Electric
|701
|Public Service Company of Oklahoma
|Electric
|700
|OG&E
|Electric
|699
|Austin Energy
|Electric
|696
|Entergy New Orleans
|Electric
|681
|FPL Northwest FL
|Electric
|648
|Kentucky Power
|Electric
|635
|TECO Peoples Gas
|Natural Gas
|790
|Atmos Energy – South
|Natural Gas
|775
|Florida City Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|769
|Chattanooga Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|763
|Columbia Gas – South
|Natural Gas
|761
|Piedmont Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|755
|Virginia Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|745
|Texas Gas Service
|Natural Gas
|743
|Oklahoma Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|736
|CenterPoint Energy – South
|Natural Gas
|733
|Spire South
|Natural Gas
|725
|Enbridge North Carolina
|Natural Gas
|695
|West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance
|Utility brand name
|Service provided
|ECR score
|Avista
|Combination
|749
|Puget Sound Energy
|Combination
|731
|Xcel Energy Colorado
|Combination
|710
|NorthWestern Energy
|Combination
|703
|Colorado Springs Utilities
|Combination
|696
|Black Hills Energy – West
|Combination
|695
|PG&E
|Combination
|647
|SDG&E
|Combination
|574
|Salt River Project
|Electric
|771
|Seattle City Light
|Electric
|756
|Idaho Power
|Electric
|756
|SMUD
|Electric
|746
|APS
|Electric
|742
|Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
|Electric
|738
|Rocky Mountain Power
|Electric
|727
|Snohomish PUD
|Electric
|717
|Pacific Power
|Electric
|699
|PNM
|Electric
|696
|Tucson Electric Power
|Electric
|694
|Southern California Edison
|Electric
|685
|NV Energy
|Electric
|677
|Portland General Electric
|Electric
|663
|Intermountain Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|780
|Cascade Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|763
|SoCalGas
|Natural Gas
|757
|Southwest Gas
|Natural Gas
|746
|New Mexico Gas Company
|Natural Gas
|743
|NW Natural
|Natural Gas
|733
|Enbridge Gas West
|Natural Gas
|719
For more information on the full report, click here.
About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study
Escalent conducted surveys among 60,849 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 149 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.
About Escalent
Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.
