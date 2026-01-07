Gas, Electric and Combination Utilities Rebuild Customer Engagement as Brand Trust Fuels Recovery

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After several years of uneven performance, residential gas, electric and combination utility customer engagement is firmly back on an upward trajectory. A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that year-end customer engagement improved for the second consecutive year in 2025, signaling continued recovery from post-pandemic declines.

Although all major indices posted year-over-year gains, Brand Trust once again played the most influential role in driving recovery. Improvements in company reputation led Brand Trust gains.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2025 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™ (UTBCE): Residential study, which tracks the performance of 149 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. Published semiannually, the UTBCE Residential study helps utilities identify emerging customer trends and opportunities to strengthen engagement. The research is conducted by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Billing & Payment performance was flat year over year, moderating gains in Service Satisfaction. Given its central role in the customer experience, sustained underperformance in Billing & Payment could pose a potential headwind to overall engagement growth in 2026.

“Customer perceptions of bill manageability, ease of payment and having enough time to pay weakened over 2024,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research in Escalent’s Energy industry practice. “Historically, this pattern serves as an early warning for pressure on Brand Trust and Product Experience. When customers don’t feel their utility recognizes or supports them through their financial challenges with meaningful communication, programs and services, overall engagement suffers.”

Despite lingering pressure points, many utilities are now posting stronger engagement scores, with 36 utilities outperforming their peers by a wide margin. These organizations have earned the designation of Escalent 2025 Utility Customer Champions for their ability to build and sustain highly engaged residential customer relationships.

“These utilities were not immune to the post-pandemic declines—each experienced some loss of momentum during the downturns of 2022 and 2023,” said Haggerty. “Today, however, most Customer Champions are outperforming their pre-pandemic scores, positioning them to be better prepared than many of their peers to navigate potential economic challenges ahead.”

As economic uncertainty persists, the performance of these Customer Champions underscores the importance of sustained focus on trust, reputation and customer-centric support, especially as affordability and financial stress remain top of mind for residential customers.

Escalent is pleased to name these 36 gas, electric and combination utilities as our 2025 Customer Champions.

Cogent Syndicated 2025 Customer Champions* Atmos Energy – Midwest Minnesota Energy Resources Atmos Energy – South National Fuel Gas Avista National Grid Cascade Natural Gas North Shore Gas CenterPoint Energy – Midwest OPPD Chattanooga Gas Company OUC Citizens Energy PECO Columbia Gas – East Peoples Columbia Gas – South Peoples Gas Con Edison Pepco Dominion Energy South Carolina Philadelphia Gas Works Entergy Mississippi PSE&G Florida City Gas Company Puget Sound Energy Florida Public Utilities Salt River Project Georgia Power Seattle City Light Idaho Power Spire Missouri – East Intermountain Gas Company TECO Peoples Gas MidAmerican Energy Washington Gas

* Utilities named as Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Engaged Customer Relationship scores among the utilities surveyed.

East Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score PECO Combination 744 Con Edison Combination 740 PSE&G Combination 729 National Grid Combination 727 Delmarva Power Combination 691 BGE Combination 681 Eversource Combination 658 RG&E Combination 642 NYSEG Combination 614 Pepco Electric 745 Duquesne Light Company Electric 716 Penelec Electric 708 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 703 Penn Power Electric 701 Green Mountain Power Electric 698 PSEG Long Island Electric 697 Met-Ed Electric 693 West Penn Power Electric 688 Potomac Edison Electric 666 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 652 Appalachian Power Electric 651 Mon Power Electric 641 Atlantic City Electric Electric 628 Central Maine Power Electric 614 Washington Gas Natural Gas 751 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 747 Peoples Natural Gas 745 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 745 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 738 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 730 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 726 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 723 Chesapeake Maryland Natural Gas 717 Chesapeake Delaware Natural Gas 717 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 711





Midwest Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score MidAmerican Energy Combination 766 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 738 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 736 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 730 Ameren Illinois Combination 729 Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 729 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 723 DTE Energy Combination 711 We Energies Combination 710 Consumers Energy Combination 709 Alliant Energy Combination 704 NIPSCO Combination 698 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 515 OPPD Electric 786 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 735 ComEd Electric 726 AEP Ohio Electric 700 Evergy Electric 696 Ohio Edison Electric 696 Ameren Missouri Electric 693 AES Indiana Electric 692 The Illuminating Company Electric 684 Toledo Edison Electric 678 AES Ohio Electric 654 Minnesota Energy Resources Natural Gas 748 North Shore Gas Natural Gas 748 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 747 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 743 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 741 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 737 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 732 Michigan Gas Natural Gas 724 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 722 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 718 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 715 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 714 Enbridge Gas Ohio Natural Gas 691





South Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Florida Public Utilities Combination 769 Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 751 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 725 CPS Energy Combination 716 MLGW Combination 663 OUC Electric 778 Entergy Mississippi Electric 772 Georgia Power Electric 765 Xcel Energy – South Electric 756 Mississippi Power Electric 756 Florida Power & Light Electric 741 Entergy Arkansas Electric 740 Entergy Louisiana Electric 733 Duke Energy Progress Electric 732 Alabama Power Electric 732 Nashville Electric Service Electric 729 JEA Electric 719 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 719 Duke Energy Florida Electric 716 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 713 Kentucky Utilities Electric 709 El Paso Electric Electric 707 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 705 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 704 Entergy Texas Electric 701 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 700 OG&E Electric 699 Austin Energy Electric 696 Entergy New Orleans Electric 681 FPL Northwest FL Electric 648 Kentucky Power Electric 635 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 790 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 775 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 769 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 763 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 761 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 755 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 745 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 743 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 736 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 733 Spire South Natural Gas 725 Enbridge North Carolina Natural Gas 695





West Region Utilities Customer Engagement Performance Utility brand name Service provided ECR score Avista Combination 749 Puget Sound Energy Combination 731 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 710 NorthWestern Energy Combination 703 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 696 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 695 PG&E Combination 647 SDG&E Combination 574 Salt River Project Electric 771 Seattle City Light Electric 756 Idaho Power Electric 756 SMUD Electric 746 APS Electric 742 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Electric 738 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 727 Snohomish PUD Electric 717 Pacific Power Electric 699 PNM Electric 696 Tucson Electric Power Electric 694 Southern California Edison Electric 685 NV Energy Electric 677 Portland General Electric Electric 663 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 780 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 763 SoCalGas Natural Gas 757 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 746 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 743 NW Natural Natural Gas 733 Enbridge Gas West Natural Gas 719

For more information on the full report, click here.

About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 60,849 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 149 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact

Stephanie Salvadero, 734.838.5192

stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a60a461-0c2d-4b8b-9c3f-02d697356764

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cf17592-ac56-41c5-b362-81780fd82b9c