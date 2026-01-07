Dave Schultz Brings The Hole In One Show: Desert Series to Arizona

Tempe, AZ, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hole In One Show: Desert Series premiered Sunday, January 4 on Arizona’s Family Sports, marking the program’s eighth season, its first season produced in Arizona, and a new chapter following seven seasons filmed in North Dakota.

The Hole In One Show has aired for years in North Dakota and has quietly raised more than $130,000 for charity. The Arizona episodes were filmed at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe and feature amateur golfers competing for prizes while playing on behalf of nonprofit organizations they personally selected.

The series is hosted by Dave Schultz, a former professional golfer with appearances on the PGA Tour and three full seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour. Schultz played collegiate golf at TCU, earned All-American honors, and spent more than a decade competing professionally before transitioning into golf leadership and television. He is also the son of Ed Schultz, the nationally recognized broadcaster whose career spanned sports and political media.

Schultz says the structure of the show is intentional.

“The Hole in One Show is about more than just golf,” Schultz said. “It’s about giving back through the game and giving amateur golfers the chance to be on television while playing not only for great prizes, but for something bigger than themselves. We couldn’t be more excited to expand to Arizona and bring this fun show to a brand-new audience.”

Each episode features six amateur golfers and a featured guest co-host who joins Schultz throughout the competition. Contestants are interviewed briefly and share the charity they are playing for before hitting their two shots. The closest shot in each episode earns $1,000 for charity, thanks to title sponsor Bell Bank. Episode winners advance to the season championship, where the season winner earns two shots at one million dollars.

In addition, any contestant who records a hole-in-one during the show wins their choice of a new Genesis or Lexus, provided by Genesis of Chandler and Earnhardt Lexus. The anticipation builds each episode as audiences await the big moment of a hole-in-one.

Throughout the season, the closest shot recorded across all episodes earns the SCHEELS Shot of the Season, awarding $2,500 to the winner’s charity of choice, thanks to SCHEELS.

Unlike traditional golf broadcasts, the show leaves in the nerves, the pauses, and the pressure of the moment.

Contestants regularly describe heightened nerves, difficulty focusing, and physical shaking in the moments before their swings. Those reactions are not edited out. Schultz stands within feet of the tee box during filming, conducting interviews moments before shots are taken.

Schultz has spoken publicly about how his own experiences with competitive pressure influence the way the show is filmed.

“I’ve stood on tees knowing my livelihood depended on one swing,” he said. “You recognize it when you see it in someone else.”

Bell Bank has been part of The Hole In One Show from the beginning and serves as the title sponsor for the Desert Series, supporting the program’s charitable component. The Arizona series continues that structure, guaranteeing charitable donations regardless of whether a hole-in-one is made.

Arizona’s Family Vice President and General Manager Debbie Bush shared her excitement about bringing the program to Arizona audiences.

“When we heard about this concept, we knew it was perfect for Arizona’s Family Sports,” Bush said. “A show that brings together our love of sports while benefiting the community will always have a home on Arizona’s Family.”

The Desert Series represents the first step in a planned expansion to additional markets nationwide.

New episodes air Sundays at 5:30 p.m. MT, with a late-night encore at 11:00 p.m. MT on Arizona Family Sports.

Viewers are encouraged to tune in and watch for a rare look at how everyday golfers handle real pressure, real stakes, and real causes.

Those interested in appearing on the show can find qualification details and submission information at TheHoleInOneShow.com.

To watch reruns or episodes following their original airing, viewers can visit The Hole In One Show YouTube channel.

For behind the scenes content and show updates, follow @thehioshow on Instagram.



About The Hole In One Show

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=qJQBAErAmH8