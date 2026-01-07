Bravo Capital appoints Bruce Goldner, former Skadden Partner and NY office head, as General Counsel to lead legal strategy, governance and risk

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Capital, a national commercial real estate financing platform focused on multifamily and healthcare, today announced the appointment of Bruce Goldner as General Counsel, further strengthening the firm’s executive leadership team.

Bruce will join Bravo after a distinguished career as Partner at Skadden, where he advised global market leaders on complex, high-stakes matters including multibillion-dollar joint ventures, commercial transactions, M&A, IPOs, financings, licensing, as well as high-profile litigation. He also served as Head of Skadden’s New York office for nearly a decade, playing an influential role in firm initiatives, leadership and growth.

At Bravo, Bruce will lead the firm’s legal function, overseeing legal strategy across transactions, financings, intellectual property, risk management, and corporate governance. His appointment brings additional senior operating rigor and scaled legal oversight to the platform.

Aaron Krawitz, Founder and CEO of Bravo Capital, said:

“Bruce is a leader of the highest caliber—someone who genuinely invests in his people while holding himself and his teams to the highest standards of excellence, quality and speed of execution. Having worked with Bruce earlier in my career, I’ve seen firsthand the transformational impact he brings to every organization he touches.”

Bruce Goldner added:

“Bravo has rapidly built a powerful, national real estate financing platform. I look forward to strengthening and scaling the legal function to support the firm’s continued growth and long-term vision.”

About Bravo Capital

Since 2021, Bravo Capital and its affiliates have closed more than $2 billion in multifamily and healthcare financing nationwide, offering a full spectrum of debt and equity solutions across the capital stack—including HUD, bridge-to-HUD, preferred equity, and mezzanine capital. The firm is backed by $750 million from a global LP network including sovereign funds and leading U.S. institutions.