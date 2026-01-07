Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size to Reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.73% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market size is valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period of 2026–2033.

The NPWT market growth is primarily supported by the rising burden of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds, along with increasing clinical evidence supporting faster wound healing and reduced infection risk through NPWT systems. The growing preference for home healthcare and portable NPWT devices is further accelerating market adoption across both acute and post-acute care settings.





U.S. Market Insights:

The U.S. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market is projected to grow from USD 0.89 billion in 2025E to USD 1.43 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.22% over the forecast period. Strong clinical adoption, a high prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, and well-established wound care infrastructure continue to support market expansion in the U.S.

Despite favorable clinical outcomes, high device costs, ongoing maintenance requirements, and reimbursement limitations remain key challenges restricting broader adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive healthcare settings.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Conventional NPWT Devices held the largest market share of 46.27% in 2025 due to its known clinical benefits, more acceptance by the physicians for treating wound and frequent availability in hospitals for managing advanced wounds. Disposable NPWT Devices are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.84% during 2026–2033 led by demand for lightweight, portable, single-use devices.

By Wound Type

Surgical Wounds dominated with a 39.65% share in 2025 driven by rising number of surgical procedures and effectiveness of NPWT in avoiding infections and improving recovery. Diabetic Foot Ulcers are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period propelled by increasing diabetes prevalence.

By Technology

Canister-Based NPWT accounted for the highest market share of 41.73% in 2025 owing to its high suction enablement, large fluid handling capacity and is appropriate for severe or high-exudate wound. Portable NPWT is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 8.46% through 2026–2033 due to miniaturization, ease of use and portability of treatments.

By End-Use

Hospitals held the largest share of 54.38% in 2025 due to the increasing number of patients, better infrastructure facilities for wound care treatment and equipped trained staff. Home Care Settings are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.91% during 2026–2033 attributed to increasing shift toward decentralized care and home recovery.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market with a 38.52% share in 2025, due to favorable healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of novel wound care technology. The Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.58% during 2026–2033. Growth is also fueled by growing number of chronic wound cases, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about advanced wound care in China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

3M Company

Smith & Nephew plc

ConvaTec Group plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medela AG

Paul Hartmann AG

Talley Group Ltd.

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Devon Medical Products

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Carilex Medical GmbH

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

BSN Medical GmbH

Equinox Medical

Shandong Weigao Group

Pensar Medical

Innovative Therapies, Inc.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , 3M expanded its NPWT portfolio with integrated dressings and monitoring enhancements in its Veraflo & V.A.C. Therapy systems catering to infection-control and advanced wound-care workflows, strengthening its leadership in next-generation negative pressure therapy solutions.

, 3M expanded its NPWT portfolio with integrated dressings and monitoring enhancements in its Veraflo & V.A.C. Therapy systems catering to infection-control and advanced wound-care workflows, strengthening its leadership in next-generation negative pressure therapy solutions. In May 2025, Smith & Nephew launched its advanced RENASYS TOUCH NPWT System featuring smart pressure sensors, touchscreen control, and lightweight design. It enhances mobility and treatment precision, meeting the growing need for portable and efficient negative pressure wound therapy solutions.

Key Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Segments

By Product Type

Conventional NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Devices

Accessories

Others

By Wound Type

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Others

By Technology

Single-Use NPWT

Portable NPWT

Standalone NPWT

Canister-Based NPWT

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.79 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 4.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.73% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

