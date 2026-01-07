Freedx Launches Live Crypto Quiz Show Offering $15,000 in Rewards

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedx S.A. de C.V. ( Freedx ) licensed as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) and Bitcoin Service Provider is a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange designed to simplify global access to digital assets through a secure and intuitive platform. Built around user experience, security, and regulatory compliance, Freedx combines advanced protection and powerful trading tools with responsive 24/7 customer support to ensure a seamless trading experience for users at every level.

On January 9, Freedx will launch the first episode of “The Freedx Quiz Show,” a live-streamed, prime-time-style quiz that challenges crypto enthusiasts to test their knowledge of the space. Participants will face progressive questions, with each correct answer unlocking real-time rewards. Designed to combine the excitement of a live game show with the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency, the series offers both entertainment and the chance for participants to demonstrate their expertise. Viewers can also engage with the broadcast, with additional rewards available throughout the show, creating an interactive experience that brings the crypto community together in a dynamic, knowledge-driven format.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring ‘ The Freedx Quiz Show’ to life,” said Jonathan Farnell, CEO of Freedx. “This is a first-of-its-kind fusion of entertainment and blockchain knowledge. We’re creating a show where crypto enthusiasts can test their expertise, learn, and be rewarded in real time. It’s a unique moment for the community, and we can’t wait to see participants rise to the challenge.”

The first episode will stream live on Freedx’s official Twitch channel on January 9 from 18:00 to 20:00 CET. Users with verified Freedx accounts can register for a chance to compete in real time and win up to $15,000 in prizes. During the broadcast, Freedx will also host several audience giveaways, offering an additional $5,000 in rewards. Season 1 will be hosted by Freedx’s Chief Strategy Officer, Karim Emam, with each season introducing a new host and fresh challenges for the community.