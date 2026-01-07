SEDA Strengthens UK Expert Witness Services with Appointment of Melissa Gleave to Lead UK Client Solutions

New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Melissa Gleave joined the firm as Director of Client Solutions.

“Melissa’s deep expertise across legal, finance, and expert witness services positions SEDA to deliver even greater value to our clients. Her ability to connect top-tier experts with complex litigation needs aligns perfectly with our mission to set the standard for excellence in financial expert witness services. We are excited to leverage her experience to strengthen our client solutions and drive innovation in the expert witness space,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Melissa Gleave is a senior financial services and expert witness professional with over 20 years’ experience across investment banking, derivatives, capital markets and expert services for complex financial disputes. She partners closely with leading litigation teams to identify and appoint the most suitable experts, manage engagements end-to-end, and introduce specialist practitioners for complex and technically demanding matters.

Ms. Gleave has held senior front-office, operational, and client-facing positions at major UK financial institutions and most recently as a Director of a London-based firm where she helped build and lead an expert witness practice focused on complex banking and finance services disputes. There, she acted as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for operations, expert onboarding, and building and managing relationships with disputes and investigations teams at London’s top law firms, developing expert panels across banking and financial markets.

Previously, at Lloyds Banking Group, Melissa held Director-level positions in Financial Institutions Sales, Corporate Solutions, and remediation, Relationship Director for global asset managers, and was Sales Lead for the IRHP review, overseeing cross-functional teams of around 50 professionals. Earlier roles at Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Citibank in operations, FX, money markets and derivatives gave Melissa a broad grounding across front- and back-office functions in global markets.

Melissa’s areas of expertise from her financial services career include the structuring, pricing, and execution of interest rate and FX hedging solutions, including swaps, caps, collars, cross-currency swaps on large transactions for corporates, financial institutions, and private equity sponsors. Melissa has extensive experience in capital markets and complex financing, such as structured funding, whole business securitizations, portfolio restructurings, and receivables and shared-equity structures for global corporate and FI clients.

Melissa has also led high-profile conduct, remediation, and disputes work, including an FCA review into alleged mis-selling of interest rate hedging products, loan documentation reviews informed by emerging case law, and sensitive trader-activity investigations alongside legal and regulatory stakeholders. This combination of banking, derivatives and expert witness experience provides a strong interface between legal teams and practitioners with frontline financial markets expertise. This experience supports law firms and their clients in navigating complex, high-value financial disputes with confidence.

Melissa holds a BSc (Hons) in Physics with Business & Management from the University of Manchester, alongside the ACI Diploma and ISMA IFID, and speaks fluent Portuguese.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.