Presidio Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. State and Local Government Professional Security Services 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio , a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. State and Local Government (SLG) Professional Security Services (PSS) 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53891025, Dec 2025).

"U.S. state and local governments are working on a wide range of modernization and protection initiatives to protect their data, ensure privacy, and deliver mission success,” Ruthbea Yesner, VP Government Insights, Education and Smart Cities at IDC, noted in the report. “Organizations need trusted partners like Presidio who are capable of providing a wide range of solutions developed specifically for state and local governments including services that span from advisory and assessment to incident response and purpose-built tools."

Using the IDC MarketScape model, IDC studied 10 organizations that offer professional security services (PSS) to U.S. state and local government organizations and agencies in 2025. For the purposes of this analysis, IDC divided potential key measures for success into two primary categories: capabilities (current capabilities and services and how well aligned the vendor is to customer needs) and strategies (how well the vendor’s future strategy aligns with what customers will require in three to five years).The IDC MarketScape recommends that “state and local government agencies seeking a partner with deep SLED procurement expertise and pre-established contract vehicles across all 50 states who can navigate compliance requirements, funding cycles, and non-appropriation clauses” consider Presidio.

“Never before have state and local government security teams been under so much pressure. They’re facing a perfect storm of an expanding attack surface, AI-powered cyber threats, and skilled worker shortage,” said Dan Lohrmann, Field CISO for Public Sector at Presidio. “The bottom line is these agencies need experienced partners they can trust to help them navigate this complexity and we’re honored that IDC MarketScape has recognized us as a Leader in this area.”

The report highlights Presidio’s strengths in:

SLED-focused delivery model with local presence : Customer references highlight Presidio’s regional presence and relationship-driven approach as differentiators. The company employs verticalized field CISOs, including former state government CISOs, who engage directly with SLG clients.

: Customer references highlight Presidio’s regional presence and relationship-driven approach as differentiators. The company employs verticalized field CISOs, including former state government CISOs, who engage directly with SLG clients. Integrated security-by-default philosophy : Presidio's cybersecurity practice operates as a "company within a company," featuring dedicated cybersecurity sales teams, presales engineering resources, and a national team of cybersecurity consultants and advisors that work across Presidio's industry vertical teams to deliver integrated security solutions.

: Presidio's cybersecurity practice operates as a "company within a company," featuring dedicated cybersecurity sales teams, presales engineering resources, and a national team of cybersecurity consultants and advisors that work across Presidio's industry vertical teams to deliver integrated security solutions. Flexible consumption and outcome-based engagement models: Presidio has developed subscription-based models such as Flex Service Credits that allow SLED customers to commit to annual service allocations while maintaining flexibility to apply credits across advisory, implementation, and managed services as needs evolve. This addresses common SLED challenges with rigid procurement structures and budget uncertainty.



Presidio works with more than 1,000 SLED clients offering consulting and advisory services; implementation services for network security, cloud security, identity and access management, endpoint protection, and security operations modernization; and managed security services. The company leverages its Presidio Human AI platform and its strategic partnerships and certifications in the cybersecurity sector with deep industry-specific expertise.

Access the IDC MarketScape excerpt here. To learn more about Presidio’s work in the public sector, visit here.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights, and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market.

IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.