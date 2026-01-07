Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Global Research Report 2025: Automation Drives Market Towards $4.79 Billion by 2029 - Long-term Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Presentation Generation Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) presentation generation market is witnessing substantial growth, set to advance from $1.54 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. This surge is driven by the adoption of content marketing, globalization of materials, brand consistency mandates, demand for rapid proposal turnarounds, and the need for collaboration in remote and hybrid work settings. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $4.79 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 25.4%. Key drivers include pressures to reduce content creation costs, increased demand for multilingual communications, brand governance, compliance alignment, personalized sales materials, and more frequent executive reporting.

The forecast also points to significant trends such as advancements in natural language generation (NLG) for slide structuring, innovations in multimodal language models for synthesizing text, images, and charts, and developments in retrieval-augmented generation for brand and policy integration. Research in prompt engineering and style guidance, alongside API integration with productivity suites, are shaping the future landscape.

Automation and intelligent content creation are pivotal, with AI systems, particularly NLG and text analysis, automating slide narratives, visuals, and layouts. This trend underscores the industry's shift towards efficiency, enabling users to focus on creative tasks while AI handles the design and formatting. Eurostat reported a rise in NLG adoption by EU enterprises from 3.3% in 2023 to 5.4% in 2024, highlighting an acceleration in automation.

Major companies in the AI presentation generation market, including Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Google LLC, and others, are prioritizing the development of agentic chat-to-deck generation capabilities. Notably, Microsoft's 2025 update to Copilot facilitates PowerPoint creation via chat, ensuring template consistency and reducing formatting effort.

Figma's acquisition of Diagram in June 2023 marks a strategic move to integrate AI-driven design assistants for automating layout and content generation. This integration targets quicker drafts and consistent branding, enhancing Figma's capabilities.

The demand for AI presentation generation solutions spans sectors like business, healthcare, IT, and telecommunications, serving corporate, academic, and government entities. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific identified as the fastest-growing region.

The global landscape is affected by shifts in trade relations and tariffs, notably impacting IT hardware manufacturing and software deployment. U.S. tariffs in 2025 have exacerbated costs for tech firms and disrupted supply chains. Companies are responding by investing in domestic production and AI-driven automation to maintain resilience and efficiency.

This AI presentation generation market research report provides a comprehensive analysis, including industry size, regional shares, competitor market share, and emerging trends. It offers a strategic perspective on the current and future market, equipping entities with vital insights to navigate the dynamic AI landscape.

Time Series: Five years of historic data and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, with sourcing and referencing from endnotes.

Delivery Format: Available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Components like Software and Services, Deployment Modes such as Cloud and on-Premises, Enterprise Sizes, Applications including Business, Healthcare, Media, IT, Telecommunications, and End-Users.

Components like Software and Services, Deployment Modes such as Cloud and on-Premises, Enterprise Sizes, Applications including Business, Healthcare, Media, IT, Telecommunications, and End-Users. Subsegments: Software categories such as Generative Authoring Engines, Natural Language Generation, and more; Services like Implementation, Brand System Development, and Consulting.

Software categories such as Generative Authoring Engines, Natural Language Generation, and more; Services like Implementation, Brand System Development, and Consulting. Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Google LLC, Zoho Corp., Canva, Prezi Inc., and others.

Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Google LLC, Zoho Corp., Canva, Prezi Inc., and others. Geographies:Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, UK, USA, and more. Regions covered are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, etc.

Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Google LLC

Zoho Corp.

Canva

Prezi Inc.

Mentimeter

Appy Pie LLC

Piktochart AI

Simplified

Beautiful.ai

Designs.ai

PopAi

Kroma.ai

Visme

Decktopus Inc.

Sendsteps.ai

Slidebean

DeckRobot Inc.

SketchBubble AI.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tjui9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment