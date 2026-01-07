Artificial Intelligence (AI) Prompt Security Global Market Report 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Prompt Security Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) prompt security market is witnessing remarkable growth, forecasted to escalate from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The upsurge during this period is driven by enterprise deployment of chat assistants, increased data privacy compliance, and expanded remote work. Significant integrations of third-party data in workflows also contribute to this expansion.

Projections indicate continued growth to $5.87 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 31.2%. This phase is marked by broader generative assistant rollouts, heightened regulatory scrutiny, increased investment in data governance, and emphasis on responsible AI policies. Noteworthy trends include developments in adaptive large language model firewalls, multilingual content moderation, and advanced techniques in prompt injection detection.

Cyber threats such as ransomware and cloud breaches propel the market's expansion, exploiting digital vulnerabilities and necessitating better AI security. Prompt security mitigates these threats by blocking malicious prompt injections. For example, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. reported organizations encountered approximately 1,876 cyberattacks per entity in Q3 2024, a 75% rise from 2023.

Leading companies in the market focus on advanced AI security solutions to maintain trust and regulatory compliance. Notable advancements include CalypsoAI's April 2023 launch of the CalypsoAI Moderator, offering robust protection against data leaks while fostering secure LLM interactions. SentinelOne's 2025 acquisition of Prompt Security for $180 million aims to enhance AI governance and model protection.

The market's major players include Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., and others. North America emerged as the leading region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific set to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Market dynamics are influenced by shifting trade relations and tariffs, particularly affected by escalating U.S. tariffs in 2025 impacting tech sectors like hardware manufacturing and software deployment. In response, there is increased investment in domestic chip fabrication and supplier diversification.Firms are adopting AI-driven automation to boost operational resilience.

The AI prompt security market report provides comprehensive insights, highlighting global market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities. This expansive analysis offers a complete industry perspective, helping entities navigate the fast-evolving international environment.

Primary components of AI prompt security encompass software, hardware, and services, with applications spanning sectors such as BFSI, IT and telecommunications, and government. The market envelopes services like secure prompt engineering, risk assessments, and compliance advisory, including the sale of hardware security modules and encrypted devices.

Values represent revenues from goods and services sold within the specified market, elucidating consumption values across different geographies, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.2% Regions Covered Global



Component: Software; Hardware; Services

Deployment Mode: on-Premises; Cloud

Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Application: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications; Government; Media and Entertainment; Other Applications

End-User: Enterprises; Individuals; Educational Institutions; Other End-Users

Software: Prompt Firewall Gateways; Guardrail Orchestration Platforms; Content Moderation Engines; Context Sanitization Modules; Sensitive Data Redaction Tools; Output Validation Classifiers

Hardware: Security Gateway Appliances; Dedicated Inference Gateway Servers; on Premises Enforcement Appliances; Hardware Security Module Devices; Trusted Platform Module Enabled Endpoints

Services: Red Team and Attack Simulation; Policy Design and Governance Advisory; Implementation and Integration Support; Managed Detection and Response for Prompts; Incident Response and Forensic Investigation; Compliance Assessment and Audit Preparation

