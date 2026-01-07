Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Global Market Report 2025 with Long-term Prospects to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Influencer Script Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated influencer script market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. This surge is driven by the demand for personalized digital content, increased investment in influencer-marketing campaigns, and the widespread adoption of virtual influencers. The market reflects a growing consumption of social media content, rising global marketing budgets, and a shift towards cost-efficient content creation models.

Looking ahead, the AI-generated influencer script market is anticipated to reach $3.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 25.3%. This growth is underpinned by a focus on audience engagement, authenticity, and the trend of brand-creator collaborations. The demand for scalable marketing solutions and real-time analytics is rising, fueled by consumer preference for interactive experiences and behavioral insights. Key technological trends include advancements in generative language models, emotion-driven storytelling algorithms, and automated synthesis for influencer content.

The ongoing rise of digital marketing is a key driver for the AI-generated influencer script market. With digital marketing involving the promotion of goods via channels like social media and search engines, the industry's expansion is supported by increased online commerce and branding efforts. AI-enabled influencer scripts enhance digital marketing by offering personalized content, optimizing audience targeting, and ensuring campaign efficiency. For example, Eurostat reported that in 2023, 60.9% of EU enterprises utilized social media, highlighting the trend toward digital engagement.

Prominent industry players, such as Pictory and HeyGen, are advancing technological capabilities within the AI script market. In February 2024, Pictory introduced its Custom Pictory GPT tool for transforming user inputs into full scripts, enhancing content creation through automated video production. In April 2025, HeyGen partnered with HubSpot to create personalized videos directly within HubSpot's workflows, utilizing customer data from its CRM platform to enhance engagement and streamline content production.

The AI-generated influencer script market is dominated by key companies including Google LLC, Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd., Synthesia Limited, and others. Regionally, North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The industry's growth is shadowed by evolving international trade policies, with tariffs impacting media production costs and global distribution. As a response, companies are pivoting towards domestic suppliers and AI innovations to maintain competitiveness.

The comprehensive research report on the AI-generated influencer script market offers insights into industry size, regional shares, key competitors, and detailed market segments. It provides a holistic view of current trends and opportunities, equipping stakeholders with data critical to navigating the industry's evolving landscape. Additionally, the report emphasizes software and services that aid in script generation and optimization, highlighting the tools that support storytelling and audience engagement in today's digital era.

The future of the AI-generated influencer script market seems promising, fostering innovation and expanding its role in transforming digital marketing and influencer partnerships globally.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Software; Services

Software; Services Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Cloud-Based; On-Premises Application: Social Media Marketing, Brand Promotion, Content Creation, Advertising, Other Applications

Social Media Marketing, Brand Promotion, Content Creation, Advertising, Other Applications End-User: Enterprises, SMEs, Influencer Agencies, Individual Influencers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Content Generation Platforms, Scriptwriting Automation Tools, Voice Synthesis Software

Content Generation Platforms, Scriptwriting Automation Tools, Voice Synthesis Software Services: Consulting, Custom Script Development, Integration and Deployment, Training and Support, Managed Services

Companies Featured

Google LLC

Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd.

Synthesia Limited

Anyword Ltd.

HeyGen Inc.

Jasper AI Inc.

InVideo Inc.

Descript Inc.

CopyAI Inc.

Writesonic Inc.

VEED Limited

Colossyan Ltd.

Pictory Inc.

Scalenut Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Creatify AI Inc.

Predis.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Yarnit Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

BIGVU Inc.

Quso AI Inc.

Mootion SAS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ew8eg

