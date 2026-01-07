TrueSpot Health’s MedSpot 360™ Named “IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year” in 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that TrueSpot , a trailblazing real-time location services company, has been selected as winner of the “IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year” award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of TrueSpot’s MedSpot 360™, powered by the mulit-patented AQFind™ Location Platform-as-a-Service (LPaaS), which provides hospitals and healthcare facilities with real-time visibility into assets and workflows, enabling staff to locate equipment instantly, streamline patient throughput, and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, powerful operational intelligence, analytics and new insights improve daily operations delivering on the concept of an operational digital twin. Deployed across entire campuses, both indoors and outdoors, the plug-and-play, mount-and-go platform is a completely self-contained, end-to-end solution that doesn’t rely on Wi-Fi and offers a simple onboarding process with no wires to pull.

The platform helps ensure that assets are available where and when needed, greatly improving asset utilization and reducing unnecessary and costly equipment purchases. With intuitive mobile, tablet and desktop interfaces, MedSpot 360™ can be easily used by all staff, no matter how technical. Additionally, MedSpot 360™ integrates seamlessly with other hospital systems and industry platforms via APIs and SDKs.

“With MedSpot 360, TrueSpot has made RTLS practical at last. For decades, hospitals have been promised the benefits of RTLS. However, the healthcare industry has been underwhelmed and disappointed with the results from legacy solution providers. Traditional RTLS platforms are expensive, complicated to install, and difficult to maintain, making them out of reach for many providers," said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “By focusing on ease-of-use, affordability, accuracy and simplicity, MedSpot 360 is transforming how hospitals view real-time location & location intelligence. Not just another system, this connected healthcare solution finally makes RTLS accessible, scalable, and impactful. We’re thrilled to award TrueSpot with ‘IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year!’”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the market’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies around the world.

“Accuracy matters when patient care is on the line. There were many pain points and problem areas with previous RTLS solutions, which is why TrueSpot and its breakthrough wireless campus system set a whole new standard in performance, management and affordability. Ease of use is also extremely important, so we designed MedSpot 360™ from the ground up for all hospital staff, not just IT teams. Hospitals are already reporting demonstrable improvements, including faster patient throughput, improved compliance, reduced time spent locating equipment, reduced equipment loss and increased staff efficiency,” said Mike Hanna, CEO of TrueSpot. “Thank you to IoT Breakthrough for this recognition. We’ll continue to enhance our solution to lead the industry in real-time location and location intelligence for critical medical equipment and resources. By eliminating the complexity of traditional RTLS, TrueSpot is ushering in the next wave of RTLS and location intelligence for the entire industry.”

Additionally, TrueSpot’s Reporting Hub delivers powerful analytics and intelligence to further optimize processes and streamline asset management? Key features include an exit or egress locations portal with alerts & proximity alarms, a missing assets portal, asset utilization, par level management and more. TrueSpot’s proximity technology even lets users locate hidden assets with its proprietary MODAR technology, which is the only solution of its kind.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TrueSpot

Founded in 2017 by wireless, location and mobile technology experts, TrueSpot is a pioneer in Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and location-intelligent operations. With its plug-n-play end-to-end solution, multiple patents, and the proprietary and award winning AQFind Platform, TrueSpot enables transformational operations improvement for dealers by eliminating missing assets, saving lost time, increasing applied time, automating workflows and delivering powerful business intelligence to management. TrueSpot’s proprietary and low-cost solution is deployed on over 400 campuses across the US, including Hawaii & Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia. For more information visit truespot.com .

