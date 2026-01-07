Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Digital Twin Quality Index Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced digital twin quality index market is experiencing a robust surge, anticipated to expand from $2.95 billion in 2024 to $3.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. This growth is driven by increased industrial automation, a focus on operational efficiency, the utilization of predictive maintenance systems, AI integration for process optimization, and the demand for real-time monitoring solutions. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $9.52 billion, influenced by the demand for intelligent process control, AI-driven simulation models, and smart infrastructure management, alongside investments in data-driven decision systems and sustainable operational performance.

The transition towards smart factories is propelling market growth. These factories integrate technologies like IoT, AI, robotics, and data analytics to enhance production efficiency through real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making. AI-enhanced digital twin quality indexes facilitate real-time simulations and predictive analytics, optimizing operations. Notably, in September 2025, the International Federation of Robotics reported that China installed 542,000 industrial robots in 2024, constituting 74% of global installations.

Companies in this sector are pioneering virtual twin experience as a service (VTaaS) to enhance simulations, analytics, and system optimization, while ensuring intellectual property protection and improving decision-making across industries. For instance, in February 2025, Dassault Systems launched 3D UNIV+RSES, which integrates AI technologies into a unified environment enabling high-fidelity digital twins. The platform supports innovation by improving predictive accuracy and operational efficiency.

The sector also witnessed CoStar Group's acquisition of Matterport in February 2025 to boost AI-driven property analytics and digital twin technology integration in real estate. Key market players include Microsoft Corporation, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric, and others.

North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly in the forecast period. The market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, covering countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Global trade tensions, notably escalating U.S. tariffs in spring 2025, are impacting the IT sector, affecting hardware manufacturing, data infrastructure, and software deployment. Consequently, tech firms are investing in domestic chip fabrication and AI-driven automation to mitigate these challenges by enhancing operational resilience and cost efficiency.

This market research report, part of a new series, offers comprehensive statistics on the AI-enhanced digital twin quality index market, delivering insights into market segments, trends, opportunities, and key industry players. Central to this market are services like predictive analytics, data integration, and performance monitoring, coupled with the sale of sensors, IoT devices, and computing equipment. Revenues are derived from sales within and across specified geographies, independent of manufacturing origin.

In sum, the AI-enhanced digital twin quality index market is poised for significant growth, fueled by technological advancements and strategic industry alignments. Continued innovation and adaptation amidst global trade dynamics will shape the future of this burgeoning industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

By Application: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Construction, Others

By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Government, Others

Subsegments:

By Software: Simulation Platforms, Data Analytics Tools, Machine Learning Algorithms, Cloud Integration Systems, Visualization Dashboards, Predictive Modelling Solutions

By Hardware: Sensors and Actuators, Edge Computing Devices, Networking Equipment, Industrial Controllers, Embedded Systems, Data Storage Units

By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation and Integration, Maintenance and Support, Training and Education, Managed Services, System Upgradation Services

