ETHZ Investors Have Opportunity to Join ETHZilla Corporation Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ETHZilla Corporation (“ETHZilla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ETHZ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ETHZilla admitted on December 19, 2025, that it had sold about 24,291 Ether (ETH) for a total of $74.5 million. According to the Company, it expects to use at least a significant portion of this funding to pay off outstanding senior secured convertible notes. The Company added it "plans to continue to evaluate various capital raising strategies including ETH sales and equity offerings, as it seeks to complete its business plans, including the tokenization of real world assets." Then, on December 22, 2025, the Company stated "in the future, the Company believes its value will be driven by revenue and cash flow growth from our RWA tokenization business.” Based on this news, shares of ETHZilla fell by 8.7% on the same day.

