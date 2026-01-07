Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Defence Global Market Report 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Defence Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence and analytics in the defense market is experiencing significant growth, projected to rise from $10.68 billion in 2024 to $12.22 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth drivers during this period include increased adoption of autonomous systems, demand for real-time data analytics, focus on situational awareness, the need for efficient decision-making systems, and the integration of machine learning and neural networks.

This market is expected to reach $20.64 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14%. This growth is fueled by defense modernization programs, the demand for autonomous defense systems, AI-driven analytics for threat detection, enhanced cybersecurity measures, and collaborations between defense agencies and AI technology providers. Key trends include innovations in autonomous systems, predictive maintenance, decision-support tools, and multi-source intelligence integration.

Unmanned systems are major contributors to market expansion. These systems operate autonomously, using AI to function efficiently in challenging environments, thereby minimizing human risk while optimizing mission efficacy. For instance, a UK government report in June 2025 highlighted a $460 million investment to enhance drone deliveries to Ukraine, expecting an increase from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025. This surge in unmanned system deployment is propelling market growth.

Leading companies in this market prioritize innovation, focusing on multi-source intelligence to enhance situational awareness and decision-making. In February 2025, UAE's EDGE Group PJSC launched an AI-powered geospatial platform at IDEX 2025, aimed at improving defense operations through advanced analytics and real-time data processing. This platform exemplifies technological innovation in defense, enabling operational efficiency and precise intelligence.

In January 2025, Tidal Security Inc. acquired Zero-Shot Security, Inc., strengthening its cybersecurity solutions with AI-driven capabilities for enhanced threat detection and network protection. This acquisition supports the defense sector's cyber resilience by safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Prominent players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, RTX Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, among others. North America dominates the sector, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, highlighting the global reach of this market.

The market outlook is influenced by global trade relations and tariff fluctuations, impacting materials costs and production schedules. The industry is responding by diversifying supply chains and seeking import waivers. These challenges underscore the need for strategic planning and adaptability in the international defense market.

This market research report provides comprehensive insights into trends, opportunities, and competitive analysis, delivering a thorough understanding of the current and future scenarios of AI and analytics in the defense industry. It covers hardware, software, and services integral to defense operations, including surveillance, cybersecurity, combat operations, and logistics. The report emphasizes the importance of consulting, system integration, and data analytics services offered in this rapidly evolving market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Offerings include Hardware, Software, Services; Technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Robotics, Data Analytics; Deployment methods incorporating Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid models; Applications like Surveillance, Cybersecurity, Combat Operations, Training, and Logistics; End Users spanning Defense Forces, Government Entities, and Private Contractors.

Offerings include Hardware, Software, Services; Technologies such as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Robotics, Data Analytics; Deployment methods incorporating Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid models; Applications like Surveillance, Cybersecurity, Combat Operations, Training, and Logistics; End Users spanning Defense Forces, Government Entities, and Private Contractors. Subsegments: Hardware encompasses Sensors, Processors, Communication & Storage Devices; Software covers Command Systems, Simulation Software, Cybersecurity; Services detail Consulting, Integration, Maintenance, and Cloud Services.

Hardware encompasses Sensors, Processors, Communication & Storage Devices; Software covers Command Systems, Simulation Software, Cybersecurity; Services detail Consulting, Integration, Maintenance, and Cloud Services. Companies Mentioned: Industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, RTX, and Lockheed Martin feature prominently.

Industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, Siemens, RTX, and Lockheed Martin feature prominently. Geographical Coverage: Regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with country-specific insights on Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more.

Companies Featured

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SAP SE

BAE Systems PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Thales S.A.

Leidos Holding Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Shield AI Inc.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.

Charles River Analytics Inc.

HawkEye 360 Inc.

Faculty Science Limited

Avathon Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b08man

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment