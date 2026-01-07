Veteran Health System Leader Terry Shaw Appointed Chair of the Clearsense Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsense ®, a cloud-based data enablement platform company, today announced the appointment of Terry Shaw as Chair of its Board of Directors. In this expanded role, Shaw will work closely with the Clearsense leadership team and Board to guide strategy and governance as the company advances application decommissioning as a strategic approach to cost optimization.

Shaw brings decades of executive leadership and healthcare operating experience, having most recently served as President and CEO of AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health systems. During his 40-year career, he led enterprise strategy across technology, finance, and operations, earning national recognition, including being named to Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list multiple times.

“Having led a large health system through several economic cycles, I know how difficult it is to remove cost in a way that actually holds,” said Shaw. “Clearsense brings a disciplined, assembly line-style approach to application decommissioning—turning what is often treated as a technical cleanup into a repeatable financial strategy.”

The impact of Clearsense’s approach is well documented. A Gartner case study, “ Trinity Health Drives IT Cost Optimization With Legacy Decommissioning ,” details how Trinity decommissioned more than 740 redundant systems, delivering over $68 million in annual savings and projecting more than $100 million in long-term cost reduction. Gartner’s 2026 CIO and Technology Executive research further shows that cost optimization has emerged as the top priority shaping CIO agendas over the next two years.

“Terry understands that application decommissioning isn’t just about incremental savings—it’s about fundamentally changing how health systems manage technical debt and retire legacy software,” said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of Clearsense. “By establishing a systematic approach to application decommissioning, health systems can create real financial flexibility and eliminate recurring costs amid sustained financial headwinds.”

As health systems face reimbursement pressure under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), rising labor costs, and a growing uninsured population, application rationalization has emerged as an underutilized opportunity. With a clear roadmap and purpose-built technology now available, health systems of any size can leverage this overlooked financial lever to strengthen their resilience.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is a healthcare data enablement platform designed to help health systems optimize operating costs while revitalizing access to data. The 1Clearsense™ Platform enables large-scale decommissioning of redundant legacy applications using a disciplined, assembly line–style approach that prioritizes speed and cost impact. By retiring legacy systems while preserving access to historical data through active archiving, Clearsense helps organizations eliminate ongoing costs tied to licensing, infrastructure, and support while establishing a stronger data foundation for analytics, AI, and research. Learn more at clearsense.com.

