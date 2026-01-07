Dash Social Launches New Publishing and Analytics Integration With Snap

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social today announced a new partnership with Snap, becoming an Official Snapchat Partner and giving brands a faster, smarter way to turn attention into measurable growth on the high-impact social channel. With the new integration, global teams can publish directly to Snapchat and access trusted, real-time, API-sourced analytics inside the Dash Social platform, creating a single place to plan, publish, and measure performance across every channel.

Why Snapchat Wins Attention



Snapchat has become the place where brand stories feel less like ads and more like real moments. It’s a platform built on intimacy and immediacy, and Snapchatters are leaning in: 77% say they enjoy engaging directly with brands, and 74% say they trust brands more when those brands maintain a strong presence on the channel. With more than 940 million monthly active users behind that behavior, Snapchat isn’t just another channel; it’s a powerful stage for authentic connection. Dash plugs directly into that opportunity, making it simple, smart, and scalable for brands that want growth they can prove.

What the Integration Includes

Trusted, real-time, API-sourced analytics that show Snapchat’s contribution to performance and conversions.

that show Snapchat’s contribution to performance and conversions. Streamlined content creation, scheduling , and community management for Snapchat, with smarter workflows that turn innovative moments into momentum.

, and community management for Snapchat, with smarter workflows that turn innovative moments into momentum. Centralized reporting and measurement for Snapchat alongside every social channel, so marketers get a clear, unified view of performance.





With API-verified Snapchat data unified in Dash Social, brands can finally tie activity to results and ROI.

“Snapchat is one of the rare places where attention is both deeply engaged and truly measurable,” said Maggie Hickey, EVP of Marketing at Dash Social. “With this integration, brands get a single, trusted view of how Snapchat contributes to real outcomes. Dash brings the workflows and intelligence, Snap brings the community, and together we’re giving social teams the proof they need to harness Snapchat as a true growth lever.”

What This Partnership Unlocks for Brands



Each month, marketers schedule more than 400,000 posts through Dash Social across essential social channels. Snapchat publishing now fits into the same centralized workflow, enabling teams to plan, collaborate, and measure faster, turning every interaction on Snapchat into sustained brand momentum .

“Brands come to Snapchat to build real connections, and tools that help them move quickly and confidently are a huge unlock. Dash Social’s new integration makes it even easier for teams to create, publish, and understand what’s working on Snapchat,” said Fintan Gillespie, Global Director, Ad Partnerships Group at Snap Inc. “We’re excited to partner with Dash to help brands turn authentic engagement into meaningful results.”

These capabilities give brands clear visibility into what resonates on Snapchat, helping them refine content , spot performance patterns, and strengthen connections with their most engaged communities.

Dash and Snap Set the Foundation for Future Growth



Snapchat delivers real community signals, and Dash gives social marketers the workflows, intelligence, and proof to turn those signals into growth. This first phase brings publishing and analytics together so global brands can move faster and drive even more impact on Snapchat.

Contact



About Dash Social



Dash Social is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Social enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Social empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashsocial.com .

About Snap



Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.