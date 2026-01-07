Artificial Intelligence in Creator Economy Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034: Opportunities in Influencer Collaborations, Audience Engagement Analytics, Generative AI Content Production

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Creator Economy Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in the creator economy market has experienced exponential growth and is projected to continue this trajectory. Valued at $3.31 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. This surge is largely fueled by the increasing adoption of AI tools by individual creators, the demand for personalized content, an uptick in influencer-led brand collaborations, and elevated audience engagement analytics. There's also a significant rise in investments toward creator monetization solutions.

Looking ahead, the market size is anticipated to balloon to $12.85 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 31.1%. Drivers for this growth include the integration of generative AI in content creation, automated marketing solutions, and a shift towards AI-driven audience insights. The rise of cloud-based creator platforms also underpins this expansion. Key trends involve technological advances in generative AI models and content personalization algorithms, transformative developments in real-time audience engagement tools, and innovative monetization frameworks.

Internet penetration is a critical factor bolstering growth in the AI-driven creator economy. With over 5.5 billion people connected via the internet in 2024, the potential for AI-enhanced creator tools to access data and craft more personalized content has never been greater. According to the International Telecommunication Union, this represented 68% of the global population, marking an increase from the previous year. Enhanced internet access supports AI's role in the creator economy by delivering broader data sets for analyzing audience preferences.

Top companies are dedicating efforts to developing cutting-edge generative AI platforms to boost content generation and streamline creative workflows. Notably, Adobe Inc. has made significant strides with the launch of Firefly, designed to conquer challenges in content creation and digital design. Moreover, in November 2023, Adobe expanded its capabilities by acquiring Rephrase.ai, promising enhancements in video editing and the rollout of AI-based video creation tools through Creative Cloud.

The artificial intelligence in the creator economy market features key players like Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., YouTube, Adobe Inc., and Spotify AB, among others. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Despite dynamic shifts in global trade, including heightened U.S. tariffs affecting the tech industry, the sector is adapting. Strategic investments in domestic chip production, diversification of supplier bases, and AI-driven automation are in motion to augment operational resilience.

This detailed market report covers industry statistics, regional insights, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends within the AI-driven creator economy. Providing a comprehensive view of the industry, the report offers valuable insights into current and future market dynamics, essential for navigating this rapidly evolving sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Segmentation: Dissects the market by components like Software, Services, and Platforms, deployment methods (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), applications (Content Creation, Monetization, etc.), and end-users (Individual Creators, Enterprises, etc.).

Dissects the market by components like Software, Services, and Platforms, deployment methods (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), applications (Content Creation, Monetization, etc.), and end-users (Individual Creators, Enterprises, etc.). Featured Companies: Key industry players include Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., YouTube, Adobe Inc., Spotify AB, and many more, each contributing significantly to the market landscape.

Key industry players include Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., YouTube, Adobe Inc., Spotify AB, and many more, each contributing significantly to the market landscape. Regional Insights: Detailed coverage extends to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, highlighting their market dynamics and growth potential.

Detailed coverage extends to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, highlighting their market dynamics and growth potential. Comprehensive Data:Offers historic and forecast market data, competitor market shares, and comprehensive segmentation to facilitate data-driven strategic planning.

