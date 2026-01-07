Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 137633/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-01-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1800 Unit price: 2.25 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.26 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 2300 Volume weighted average price: 2.25217 EUR