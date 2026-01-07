GALT Investors Have Opportunity to Join Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (“Galectin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GALT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Galectin announced on December 19, 2025, that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a written response, and subsequent communications, to the Company's previously submitted Type C meeting request regarding the development program for belapectin, its investigational galectin-3 inhibitor. The FDA converted the Company's initial request for an in-person or teleconference meeting to a written response." The Company added that it would pursue a follow-up Type C meeting to resolve key aspects of its trial design. Based on this news, shares of Galectin fell by 28.9% on the same day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

