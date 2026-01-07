UREVO Announces Partnership with USASA as Official Wellness and Recovery Partner, Joins Olympic Ambassadors in Supporting Milano Cortina 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UREVO today announced at CES 2026 a strategic partnership with the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA), becoming its Official Wellness and Recovery Partner. The collaboration introduces UREVO's smart fitness and recovery solutions to professional snowsports, integrating them into the brand's core 3x8Hrs Wellness Ecosystem and providing professional-grade recovery support to USASA's 32 regional series, over 500 annual events, and tens of thousands of competitive snowsports athletes across the U.S.





UREVO's 3x8Hrs Wellness Ecosystem delivers seamless all-day health management through innovative products including under-desk walking treadmills, a home treadmill designed specifically for marathon training, AI-powered recovery boots, and relax massagers—all enhanced by an intelligent app deeply integrated with the Gemini AI large model. It offers 2 hours of walk-while-working in 8 hours of office time, 2 hours of workout and recovery in 8 hours of living room time, and 2 hours of sleep enhancement in 8 hours of bedroom time, enabling rapid recovery after intense outdoor activities and perfectly aligning with the needs of USASA athletes.

The partnership includes on-site recovery zones and post-activity digital activations at USASA National Championships, Rocky Mountain Series, and other events. UREVO will also collaborate with USASA on the UREVO Recovery Scholarship program, providing leg recovery devices and personalized app guidance to accelerate rehabilitation for injured athletes.

UREVO's global brand ambassadors include New Zealand freestyle skiing champion brothers Luca Harrington and Ben Harrington, as well as U.S. Olympic snowboarder Lucas Foster. UREVO, together with these top athletes and USASA, will continue to cheer on competitors at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening this February.

"This USASA partnership is a major extension of our 3x8Hrs Wellness Ecosystem into professional sports," said Davis, CEO of UREVO. "Our devices and app services enable athletes to recover quickly from high-intensity training. Through our Olympic-caliber global ambassadors and this collaboration, we're fully supporting the athletes at Milano Cortina and safeguarding rapid recovery for winter sports enthusiasts worldwide."

"In high-performance sports, training and recovery are the foundation for sustained improvement," said Sam Snyder, Marketing Director of USASA. "UREVO's innovative recovery technology will bring fresh energy to our community, helping athletes return to the slopes faster and enjoy the sport more."

Media and partners are invited to visit UREVO's CES 2026 booth (Venetian Expo Halls A-D, #56032) to experience the 3x8Hrs Wellness Ecosystem, USASA activation, and ambassador showcases. Show dates: January 6-9, 2026.

About UREVO

UREVO is an AI-driven brand specializing in fitness and wellness devices, committed to building an all-day health ecosystem. Visit www.urevo.com for more information.

About USASA

The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) is the nation's largest grassroots snowsports organization, dedicated to youth athlete development and national events. Visit www.usasa.org.

