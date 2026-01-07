Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home at Crosswinds at Nocatee in Ponte Vedra, Florida

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new luxury home in Crosswinds at Nocatee, a premier Toll Brothers community in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Nestled in the area's most desirable master plan, Toll Brothers is now selling its last quick move-in home in the community, providing an exceptional opportunity for home shoppers seeking the perfect blend of luxury and convenience.

The final home available is the stunning Egret Elite Modern Craftsman, a 2,490-square-foot residence featuring four bedrooms, three baths, and a two-car garage. Highlights include a gourmet kitchen with a large center island and breakfast bar, a generous loft, and oak stairs that add warmth and architectural interest to the modern design. Priced at $599,000, this home is thoughtfully designed with modern finishes, a spacious open floor plan, and flexible spaces perfect for relaxing or entertaining.





"Crosswinds at Nocatee has been one of our most sought-after communities, and this final quick move-in home presents an incredible opportunity for home shoppers to own a luxury home in this exceptional location," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "With access to Nocatee's world-class resort-style amenities and a location just minutes from the beach, this community truly embodies the best of Florida living."

Situated just 10 minutes from the beach, Crosswinds at Nocatee offers villa-style homes in a serene, private setting surrounded by wooded home sites. Residents enjoy access to Nocatee’s unrivaled amenities, including luxury resort-style pools, fitness clubs, pickleball courts, golf cart paths, and extensive hiking and biking trails. Monthly community events and nearby shopping and dining add to the lifestyle appeal of this location.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers Crosswinds at Nocatee Sales Center is located at 138 Bay Lake Drive in Ponte Vedra, Florida. For more information, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

