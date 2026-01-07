Artificial Intelligence (AI) Video Background Replacement Global Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034: Banuba and Agora Integrate AI Background Features for Advanced Video Platforms

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Background Replacement Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The video background replacement artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing a remarkable growth trajectory, driven by technological innovations and demand across diverse sectors. As of 2024, the market is poised to expand from $1.46 billion to $1.77 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The growth factors during this period include the rising demand for remote video conferencing, the growing adoption of virtual production in media, the widespread use of e-learning platforms, and the boom in live streaming for gaming and entertainment.

By 2029, the market is forecasted to reach $3.85 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 21.4%. This progression is driven by the growing adoption of AI-powered video tools in hybrid work environments, the expansion of social media content creation, and increasing AI integration in cloud video platforms. Key trends shaping the market include advancements in real-time video processing, AI-based segmentation algorithms, and deep learning for background replacement. The integration with augmented and mixed reality applications further enhances this growth trajectory.

The surge in video content creation remains a pivotal catalyst, as the demand for engaging and consumable digital media grows. Video background replacement AI allows creators to change or remove backgrounds seamlessly, resulting in professional-quality videos without complex setups. Significantly, a 2023 report by the Australian Communications and Media Authority noted a boost in online video consumption, with 83% of Australian adults engaging with online video services, a slight increase from 2022.

Companies operating in this domain are focusing on real-time multi-talent extraction to elevate live production workflows and improve broadcast quality. For instance, Pixotope Technologies AS launched Pixotope Reveal in 2024, an AI-driven tool enabling real-time subject extraction without green screens, thus enhancing augmented reality (AR) experiences in broadcasting. Similarly, Banuba Limited's partnership with Agora Inc. in 2023 aims to integrate AI background replacement into real-time video platforms, streamlining implementation for users.

Noteworthy players in this market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., and others. North America stands as the largest market regionally, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses a broad geographic scope, including countries like Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, and the USA, among others.

The market outlook is currently influenced by global trade relations and tariff changes. U.S. tariff escalations in 2025 have impacted the media sector, prompting companies to seek domestic suppliers and invest in AI-driven content creation to reduce operational costs. This evolving environment emphasizes the importance of flexibility and innovation within the market.

This market research report provides extensive insights into industry trends, market size, and strategic developments, offering a comprehensive view of the current and future scenarios for stakeholders keen to navigate this rapidly growing industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Application: Media and Entertainment, Education, Corporate, Advertising, Social Media, Others

By End-User: Individual, Enterprise, Educational Institutions, Broadcasters, Others

Companies Featured

Key Companies

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Synthesia Ltd.

Other Companies

CyberLink Corp.

Perfect Corp.

Lemonlight

VEED Ltd

Descript Inc.

Runway AI Inc.

Banuba Limited

Reincubate Ltd

Lumen5 Technologies Ltd.

InVideo

Pictory Corp.

