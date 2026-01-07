Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Interior Design Global Market Report 2025: Opportunities in Immersive Design Tools, Demand for Sustainable and Smart Solutions, and Expanding Proptech Applications

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Interior Design Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The virtual interior design artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to expand from $1.52 billion in 2024 to $5.65 billion by 2029.

This remarkable increase is driven by the digitalization of the architecture and design industry, the growing adoption of virtual reality for home visualization, and heightened consumer interest in home decor customization. Accessibility to design software has broadened for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike, sparking collaborations between design firms and tech providers. Investment in AI-driven platforms and sustainable home design solutions fuels this expansion, alongside the popularity of virtual consultations and remote design services.

Smart home solution adoption is a significant growth catalyst for the virtual interior design AI market. As more households integrate networked devices for enhanced convenience and energy efficiency, the demand for digital tools to accommodate smart technologies in home spaces surges. According to Ireland's Central Statistics Office, the use of smart home security solutions increased to 30% among internet users in 2024 from 17% in 2022. This trend underscores the need for seamless digital integration solutions provided by virtual interior design AI.

Leading companies in the sector are capitalizing on generative AI to provide personalized and interactive design experiences. For example, Wayfair's Decorify, launched in 2023, allows users to reimagine their spaces in various styles through photorealistic images, streamlining the design and purchasing process. Similarly, Zillow's acquisition of Virtual Staging AI GmbH in 2024 highlights the growing emphasis on AI-powered tools to enhance property visualization in real estate.

North America dominated the virtual interior design AI market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth. This market spans regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key countries referenced include Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA. Companies leading the market include IKEA, Dreamhouse AI, Houzz, and Havenly, among others.

Trade tensions and escalating U.S. tariffs are shaping the services sector, influencing business services, IT, and consulting operations. Increased costs for imported technology impact service providers, necessitating digital transformation and cost optimization. Meanwhile, international demand for U.S. services is affected as retaliatory tariffs curb export potential.

The virtual interior design AI market research reports provide crucial insights into industry trends, forecasts, and competitive landscapes. These resources offer comprehensive analysis to navigate the current and future industry scenarios, supporting businesses in making informed decisions. The reports cover market segments, regional shares, and address the vital aspects of virtual interior design AI, which leverages machine learning to optimize interior space planning and design. This technology automates design tasks, delivers realistic simulations, and enhances creativity in various applications for designers, architects, and homeowners alike.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

Markets Covered: By Component: Software, Services; By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises; By Application: Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Retail; By End-User: Interior Designers, Architects, Real Estate Developers, Homeowners.

By Component: Software, Services; By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises; By Application: Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Retail; By End-User: Interior Designers, Architects, Real Estate Developers, Homeowners. Subsegments: By Software: Virtual Interior Design, 3D Modeling, AR Visualization, AI-Powered Design Tools; By Services: Design Consultation, Implementation Support, Customization, Training.

