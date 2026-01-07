Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice De-identification Global Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Key Players - Microsoft, IBM, SoundHound AI, OpenAI, Axis Communications - Forecasts to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice De-identification Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The voice de-identification artificial intelligence market has experienced rapid growth and shows no signs of slowing down. From 2024 to 2025, the market is projected to increase from $0.56 billion to $0.69 billion, representing a CAGR of 24.6%. By 2029, it is estimated to reach $1.66 billion, maintaining a substantial CAGR of 24.4%. This growth is fueled by the urgent need for secure remote communications, cloud-based voice solutions, anonymous interactions, and privacy-compliant user experiences.

Several key factors are expected to drive the market's expansion. The uptick in data privacy concerns, regulatory compliance, and frequent cyberattacks highlight the importance of voice de-identification AI. This technology is crucial for anonymizing personal voice data, contributing to safer AI training and enhanced customer service applications. For example, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office reported an increase in cyber-related incidents, impacting personal data security significantly.

Companies are heavily investing in AI-driven audio anonymization technologies. These solutions modify voices to prevent identification while maintaining the clarity of speech, crucial for sectors like healthcare and finance. In April 2025, Tonic.ai Inc. launched its Audio Synthesis for Tonic Textual, allowing the privacy-protected generation of synthetic data from audio, enhancing its utility in highly regulated industries. Similarly, in July 2025, Databricks Inc. partnered with Shaip Inc. to provide de-identified healthcare data for AI applications, underscoring the technology's growing significance in medical AI solutions.

Leading corporations such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and SoundHound AI Inc., among others, are key players driving innovation in this space. Geographically, North America leads in market size, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming period. The market spans various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Globally shifting trade relations and tariffs are already impacting the market. The IT sector faces increased production costs due to U.S. tariffs on key technology components, affecting cloud services and data infrastructures. These challenges are being met with investments in domestic chip production and enhanced AI-driven automation to mitigate operational risks.

The comprehensive market research report provides crucial insights for stakeholders, offering detailed data on market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. The voice de-identification AI market report is an invaluable resource for companies aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities in this critical sector.

