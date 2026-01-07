Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The voice gender conversion artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections suggesting it will rise from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. This expansion is driven by increased adoption of AI in media, entertainment, personalized voice experiences, and advancements in natural language processing. By 2029, market value is predicted to soar to $3.28 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 25.2%. This future growth is supported by rising investments in AI voice tech, demand for content localization, and wider use of chatbots and virtual assistants.

The proliferation of smartphones is expected to further push the voice gender conversion AI sector. Enhanced features and connectivity have escalated their demand, facilitating real-time voice transformation for privacy and personal expression. For instance, projections indicate that by 2025, 95% of the UK's population is expected to own smartphones, significantly boosting AI-driven gender conversion technologies.

Leading industry players are advancing AI voice cloning technologies. For example, in 2023, FineShare released its Online Voice Changer, enabling content creators to access over 82 voice effects, offering customization akin to well-known personas. Similarly, in 2025, Resemble AI, in partnership with Google Cloud, launched advanced voice cloning capabilities aimed at enhancing user engagement through authentic voice experiences.

Prominent companies in the voice gender conversion AI market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT Corporation, iMyFone, and Speechify, among others. North America was the leading region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific set to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Despite positive growth forecasts, global trade relations and tariffs could influence market dynamics. Ongoing trade tensions, particularly U.S. tariffs, are anticipated to impact sectors such as hardware manufacturing and software deployment, urging firms to invest in domestic production and AI-driven automation to sustain resilience amid cost pressures.

The market for voice gender conversion AI includes revenues from a myriad of services like real-time conversion, voice cloning, and audio post-processing. It consists of sales from related hardware like voice modulation devices. The market's defined value reflects enterprise earnings across specified geographies, excluding resale values.

The voice gender conversion AI market is critical for stakeholders aiming to leverage AI for enhanced voice modulation services, adapting to shifting technological landscapes, and addressing personalized user engagement needs.

