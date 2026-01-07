Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025: Robust Growth Driven by Rapid Technological Advancements and Strategic Business Adoption - Forecasts to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The website personalization artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for personalized user experiences and advancements in AI technologies. Valued at $2.02 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand to $2.57 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. By 2029, it is expected to reach $6.62 billion, influenced by increased AI investments, enhanced customer experience focus, and competitive digital marketplaces.

A significant catalyst for this growth is the rising internet penetration, particularly fueled by affordable smartphones and increasingly accessible high-speed mobile networks. This trend has made online connectivity more prevalent, enhancing the importance of personalization in user engagement. In the UK, for example, fixed broadband line installations surged to 28.1 million by early 2023, marking a substantial increase.

Leading companies in the sector are advancing machine learning-driven personalization technologies. These innovations are designed to refine user experiences by analyzing behavior and preferences, thereby delivering customized content and enhancing customer engagement. Saks Fifth Avenue's AI-driven personalized online experience, launched in August 2025, exemplifies this by boosting engagement and improving conversion rates through a digital adaptation of their in-store luxury experience.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. In April 2024, Webflow Inc. acquired Intellimize Inc. to strengthen its position as a premier website experience platform, allowing for the creation of personalized, business-oriented websites. Intellimize's expertise in AI-driven personalization complements Webflow's broader goals without over-reliance on engineering resources.

The market features numerous key players, including Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., and Klaviyo Inc., among others. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region. The market spans multiple geographies, encompassing major economies like the USA, China, and Germany, as well as emerging markets.

The global trade climate, characterized by increased tariffs and geopolitical tensions, poses challenges. These factors impact technology sectors by raising production costs and disrupting supply chains. In response, companies are strengthening domestic capabilities and leveraging AI-driven automation for resilience and efficiency.

Overall, the website personalization AI market is poised for robust expansion, driven by technological advancements and strategic business maneuvers. This growth is documented in a comprehensive market research report providing detailed insights into market size, trends, and opportunities, offering a thorough understanding of the industry's current and future paths.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Klaviyo Inc.

Tata Elxsi Limited

Content Square SAS

INSIDER SG PTE. LTD.

Fractal Analytics Limited

Algonomy Software Private Limited

Bloomreach Inc.

Acquia Inc.

Algolia Inc.

Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd.

Wingify Software Private Limited

BlueConic Inc.

OptiMonk International Zrt

Kameleoon

10Web

BrandXR

Personizely

Personyze

RichRelevance Inc.

Luigi's Box s.r.o.

Funnelflex B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f0cbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment