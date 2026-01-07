Pax8 Names Avery Moon as Chief Technology Officer

DENVER, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce Marketplace, today announced Avery Moon as its new Chief Technology Officer. Moon will be responsible for accelerating the transformation of the technology company’s product-led vision into reality, by defining and executing the company’s engineering vision and strategy. Moon will report to Scott Chasin, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8.

“I am confident that Avery will imagine, innovate and deliver on the strategy we have set in motion as an AI-driven Marketplace that empowers small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs),” said Chasin. “Avery will be instrumental in evolving the Pax8 Marketplace into the new operating system for the intelligent SMB. His track record of success and leadership has proven he’s the perfect fit and will drive Pax8 to new levels of success globally.”

Prior to joining Pax8, Avery held senior engineering and science leadership roles that scaled companies from product-market fit through IPO or acquisition four times, grew revenue to over $1 billion twice, and built products now used by more than one billion customers globally. His experience spans prominent technology startups—including LinkedIn, Wealthfront, and Climate—as well as Fortune Global 500 companies such as Indeed and Bayer. He brings extensive global technology and team leadership experience, including building leading products for top GDP markets across the US, Germany, Japan, and India.

Avery graduated summa cum laude with honors from the University of Arizona with degrees in industrial and computational mathematics, economics, and business administration, and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. Personally, Avery enjoys global travel and outdoor activities, especially hiking and skiing with his family.

“Pax8’s vision for where the industry is headed, and a corresponding strategy to deliver scalable managed intelligence, inspires and energizes me. We are now at the productivity inflection point for AI, where intelligence is shifting from being embedded in tools to being delivered through autonomous, outcome-driven systems,” said Moon. “I’m thrilled to join Pax8 to continue the momentum and technical prowess built over the last decade to deliver the most effective and efficient infrastructure to empower SMBs and managed intelligence providers (MIPs).”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology Marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to mid- sized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 47,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Kristen Beatty

Sr. Director, Public Relations

kbeatty@pax8.com

Caroline Smith

ICR, Inc.

caroline.smith@icrinc.com