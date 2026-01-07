Dan Drori promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at Wyse Meter Solutions

CONCORD, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyse Meter Solutions executive Dan Drori has been promoted to serve as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reflecting the impact he has had on the company’s success since joining in 2024.

Previously serving as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Drori has played a critical role in strengthening Wyse’s go-to-market strategy, launching new programs, and driving record partnerships.

“Dan’s impact at Wyse over the past year and a half has been exceptional,” Wyse CEO Peter R.J. Mills said. “He has elevated our overall performance and delivered results at a time when many organizations are facing significant headwinds. Expanding Dan’s role to Chief Revenue Officer reflects both the confidence we have in his leadership and the importance of aligning revenue, client experience, and governance as we continue to grow.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Drori will oversee sales, marketing, revenue strategy, and legal operations, ensuring alignment across teams while maintaining Wyse’s commitment to empowering residents with smart, sustainable ways to live.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at Wyse and grateful for the trust the leadership team has placed in me,” Drori said. “Our focus has always been on building programs and partnerships that truly work for our clients and their residents, especially for uncertain market conditions. In this new role, I’m excited to continue to build around smart growth and operational excellence while enhancing the delivery of seamless and reliable services.”

Contact:

Wyse Meter Solutions

media@wysemeter.com