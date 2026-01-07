JLL Adopts ARGUS Intelligence as Continuation of Existing Partnership

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, is pleased to share that Jones Lang LaSalle, Americas, Inc. (“JLL”), a leading global CRE and investment management company, has renewed its relationship with Altus to use ARGUS Intelligence for its core valuation requirements across its Capital Markets & Investment Services businesses globally.

ARGUS Intelligence is Altus’ latest innovation, offering all the power of its industry leading ARGUS Enterprise product – now enhanced with tools for CRE performance management, analytics, and benchmarking.

Through this expanded agreement on an asset-based licensing model, JLL will utilize ARGUS Intelligence in key markets globally. In addition, LaSalle is exploring the use of the Benchmark Manager and the Portfolio Manager add-on capabilities for advanced performance analysis – alongside Altus’ Forbury product for scenario cashflow modelling, which is already in place in Australia.

"We’re pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with JLL and help them continue delivering on the needs of their clients. Our ARGUS Intelligence platform will support JLL’s established valuation processes worldwide,” said Rich Sarkis, Chief Commercial Officer at Altus.

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry’s top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~1,800 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com .