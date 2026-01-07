ENT & Allergy Associates Welcomes Otolaryngologist Christopher V. Lisi, MD to its West Nyack, NY Office

Tarrytown, New York, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, allergy, and audiology practice, is pleased to announce that Christopher V. Lisi, MD, will join the practice at its West Nyack, NY office at 1 Crosfield Avenue on April 6, 2026. Dr. Lisi brings extensive clinical expertise and will see both adult and pediatric patients, further strengthening ENTA’s growing team of specialists serving the Hudson Valley and surrounding communities.

Dr. Lisi joins ENTA from Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, where he has served as Chief of Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery since 2019. He is a board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeon with a special interest in adult and pediatric sinus, nasal, and voice disorders. Dr. Lisi is trained in the latest minimally invasive procedures for ENT conditions, including VivAer, RhinAer, balloon sinuplasty, and Eustachian tube dilation. He completed a five-year residency in ENT at the University of Miami, serving as chief resident, training in advanced sinus & skull base techniques under Dr. Roy Casiano, and earning multiple awards for outstanding research and top exam scores. Dr. Lisi has authored several journal publications on advancements in ENT care. He graduated cum laude from an accelerated medical program at Villanova University and Drexel Medical School, earning a BS in Biology with a minor in Spanish and an MD as a Medical Humanities Scholar for his volunteer work in rural Peru.

Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Lisi is an avid cyclist and has completed several 100-mile fundraising rides benefiting cancer research. He also enjoys skiing and spending time outdoors with his wife and child.

In West Nyack, NY, Dr. Lisi will join an experienced roster of physicians including otolaryngologists Daniel Grinberg, MD, FACS; John Huang, MD, FACS; Edward Rhee, MD; Eric Roffman, MD, FACS; and allergist/immunologist Sima Mithani, MD, FACAAI.

“Recruiting physicians like Dr. Lisi is about more than filling a role, it’s about investing in the future of patient care. Physicians who combine clinical excellence, academic curiosity, and proven leadership elevate not only the care we deliver today, but the direction of our practice for years to come.,” said Steven Gold, MD, ENTA President and Chair of the Recruitment Committee at ENTA. “Physicians like Dr. Lisi strengthen our culture and help us continue meeting the evolving needs of the patients and families we serve.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About the ENT & Allergy Associates Network:

ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

