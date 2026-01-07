Opening of new 2-year Danish Government Bond on 21 January 2026

On 21 January 2026, the Kingdom of Denmark will issue a new DGB 2.00 per cent 2028 (ISIN: DK0009925265) via auction. Coupons will be paid annually on 15 November and maturity will be on 15 November 2028. The new bond will replace DGB 0.50 per cent 2027 as key on-the-run issue. After this the central government can conduct buy-backs in DGB 0.50 per cent 2027.



The sale will commence via MTS Denmark's auction system with primary dealers as counterparties. The opening is contingent on stable market conditions. At the auction, the total sale will not exceed DKK 6 billion at nominal value.

As from 8:00 a.m. (CET) on the opening day, bids can be submitted until 10:15 a.m. Subsequently, a cut-off price will be fixed as quickly as possible and within 10 minutes at the latest. Bids at the cut-off price or above will be accommodated at the cut-off price. A pro-rata allocation of bids at the cut-off price may be applied.



Terms of borrowing can be viewed on www.governmentdebt.dk under Terms of borrowing.

Securities lending

DGB 2.00 per cent 2028 will be included in the central government's securities lending facility from 21 January 2026.

Further information

For further information please contact the Danish debt management office at governmentdebt@nationalbanken.dk.

