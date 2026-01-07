Electronic Lab Notebook Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034: Advancements in AI Tools, Collaborative Platforms, and Digital Transformation Investments Drive Growth

Key market opportunities in the electronic lab notebook AI segment include increased demand for real-time tracking, automation in data analysis, remote operations, personalized research, and cloud-based solutions. Advancements in AI tools, collaborative platforms, and digital transformation investments further drive growth.

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Lab Notebook Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic lab notebook artificial intelligence (AI) market has seen significant growth, expanding from $1.59 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.88 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 18%. This upsurge is driven by the increasing demand for real-time experiment tracking, advancement in automation of research data analysis, the emphasis on reproducibility in scientific experiments, and the adoption of cloud-based lab management solutions. Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $3.6 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 17.6%. Key factors promoting this growth include a shift toward remote and hybrid lab operations, a focus on personalized research, and investments in digital transformation.

Technological advancements in cloud-based electronic lab notebook platforms and AI-powered data analysis tools are key trends, along with improvements in collaborative interfaces, automated compliance, and machine learning-driven experiment optimization. The widespread adoption of cloud computing is a major driver of this market, offering scalable, flexible solutions without heavy initial infrastructure investments. It fosters seamless data management and real-time collaboration, boosting research accuracy and efficiency, thus enabling secure, connected lab environments.

In developments, Sapio Sciences LLC launched a 3rd-generation Electronic Lab Notebook in September 2025, integrating advanced AI, automation, and agentic intelligence for superior data management and workflow optimization. This innovation underscores the market's commitment to augmenting scientific discovery and decision-making within unified platforms. Moreover, Siemens AG acquired Dotmatics Limited in July 2025 for $5.1 billion, seeking to enhance its digital transformation capabilities in the life sciences and industry sectors.

Prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, PerkinElmer Inc., Eppendorf SE, LabWare Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2024, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific and Europe. Key countries with impactful activities in the market include the USA, Germany, and China, amongst others.

Global trade dynamics and tariff changes have affected the market, particularly the medical equipment sector due to increased U.S. tariffs and resulting trade tensions. Companies are adapting by diversifying their supply channels and boosting domestic production in response to regulatory challenges and pressure on margins. The electronic lab notebook AI market report details these trends and provides a deep analysis of the current and future landscape, offering insights essential for success.

By integrating AI technologies, electronic lab notebooks enhance productivity through smart data management, predictive insights, and real-time collaboration, significantly benefiting pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations. The market encompasses software, hardware, and services, primarily in cloud environments, targeting scalable solutions for both SMEs and large enterprises, facilitating a digital transformation in laboratory environments.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.88 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$3.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate17.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • By Component: Software, Hardware, Services
  • By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud
  • By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
  • By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

  • By Software: Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Web-Based
  • By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment
  • By Services: Implementation Services, Training and Support, Consulting Services, Maintenance and Upgradation

Companies Featured

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Eppendorf SE
  • LabWare Inc.
  • Dotmatics Limited
  • Benchling Inc.
  • ID Business Solutions Ltd
  • ChemAxon Kft.
  • Labfolder GmbH
  • Rspace International Private Limited
  • LabArchives LLC
  • BioData Inc.
  • Sapio Sciences LLC
  • SciNote LLC
  • SciSure LLC.
  • Labii Inc.
  • Genemod Corp.
  • Shanghai Integle Informatics Sci-Tech Co. Ltd.

