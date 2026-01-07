Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of CarMax, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at CarMax caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) CarMax’s growth prospects earlier in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, statements about CarMax’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you currently own KMX and purchased prior to June 20, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814