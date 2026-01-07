AI in Neurology Markets and Competition Intelligence 2025-2030: Top Companies Invest in AI-Neurology Solutions for Better Care

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Neurology: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in neurology market is quickly expanding, with its valuation expected to grow from $705.6 million in 2025 to $2.5 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. This growth is predominantly driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy, and strokes, along with a rising demand for early diagnosis, personalized treatments, and clinical workflow optimization.

Key advancements in machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), and neuroimaging analysis are catalyzing the development of AI tools for diagnosis, treatment, and decision-making processes. The market's adoption is further accelerated by supportive regulatory frameworks in the U.S. and Europe, paired with significant investments from both public and private sectors. These investments are leading to innovation and improved patient outcomes, transforming the delivery of neurological care.

Industry leaders such as Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Nvidia Corp. are influencing the market landscape through strategic investments and AI-integrated imaging platforms. Emerging companies like Neosoma, BRAINOMIX, and Viz.ai are also making notable contributions with niche innovations in areas such as stroke detection and tumor characterization.

The competitive and innovation-driven market is further bolstered by ongoing product launches, FDA clearances, strategic partnerships, and cross-border research initiatives. This dynamic landscape is expected to continue to thrive as demand for cost-effective neurology solutions grows, particularly within aging populations globally.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the global AI in neurology market, analyzing significant market trends. It includes an in-depth examination of global revenue from 2022 to 2030, providing revenue projections by year and segmented market analyses by type, end-user industry, and geography, including key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and South America.

In addition, the report explores AI's transformative impact on neurology, emphasizing enhancements in diagnostic capabilities, early disease detection, personalized treatment planning, and remote patient monitoring. It highlights AI adoption, geographic trends, industry disruptions, market spending, investment forecasts, and venture funding in AI-driven neurology applications.

Additionally, the report addresses ESG influences on AI adoption in neurology and reviews recent patent filings and innovations in AI-based neuroimaging, brain-computer interfaces, digital therapeutics, and wearable devices. The competitive landscape analysis ranks and evaluates global market players, detailing their strategic initiatives and R&D investments in AI neurology solutions.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of major market participants, providing insights into their product offerings, partnerships, acquisitions, and contributions to advancing AI in neurological healthcare. It includes 52 data tables and 69 additional tables, offering a thorough analysis tailored for stakeholders and investors in the AI neurology market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.9% Regions Covered Global

