Calcium+Company Welcomes Industry Leader Mike Myers as Managing Director, Cobalt

Commercial planning, strategy, innovation, and market access to be merged under the Cobalt division brand

Myers to report to Group President Greg Lewis

Strategic partnerships with health media agency CPM and market access agency PX3AXS strengthen firm offerings





NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium+Company, a leading diversified health communications group, today announced the appointment of Mike Myers, healthcare marketing leader and co-founder of Palio, CrowdPharm, and Hot Iron Health, as Managing Director of Cobalt, Calcium+Company’s strategic consulting and innovation division. In this role, Mike will build upon Cobalt’s foundations in commercial planning and market access and additionally offer advanced expertise in data analytics, AI, and marketing innovation solutions.

Under Mike’s leadership, Cobalt will build on Calcium+Company’s leading-edge skills and expertise, helping clients deploy the most novel and effective marketing solutions to drive brand and business success.

According to Judy Capano, CEO of Calcium+Company, bringing in an experienced entrepreneurial leader like Mike reflects “our commitment to amplifying the impact of our work and deepening the partnerships we’ve built with our clients. Under his leadership, Cobalt’s evolution will strengthen our innovation engine and drive meaningful results for our client partners.”

In support of this continued growth, Calcium+Company underscored its established strategic partnership with healthcare media agency Convergence Point Media (CPM) and introduced a new partnership with market access agency PX3AXS. Together, these collaborations will further enhance Calcium+Company’s ability to deliver integrated commercial and market access strategies grounded in sharper market insights, nourishing client decision-making across every stage of a product’s lifecycle.

Adds Greg Lewis, Group President of Calcium+Company: “These partnerships, alongside Mike’s leadership, allow us to deliver even more impactful strategies and solutions to drive brand growth for our client partners and advances what’s possible for tomorrow.”

Says Mike: “I’m energized by Calcium+Company’s vision and the opportunity to help shape what comes next. By integrating cutting-edge analytics, AI, and insight generation, Cobalt will ensure our clients are not only prepared for the future of healthcare but positioned to lead it.”

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is a leading healthcare marketing company dedicated to delivering nourishment in all its forms to clients, brands, individuals, communities, and the wider world. Led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis, Calcium+Company offers a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, scientific, creative, engagement, and digital capabilities—all made possible by some of the brightest stars in the industry. Calcium+Company is proud to partner with more than 180 employees in offices located in New York and Philadelphia. Calcium+Company has been recognized with many industry awards, including being named one of “MM+M Best Places to Work” in 2024.

Please visit us at https://www.calciumco.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

