Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Firefly Aerospace Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Firefly caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (iv) as a result, public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you currently own FLY and purchased prior to September 1, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

