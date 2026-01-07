Ledgestone by Toll Brothers Now Open in Lawrenceville, Georgia

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Ledgestone, a new luxury home community in Lawrenceville, Georgia. This community, located at 1641 Ledgestone Way in Lawrenceville, will be Toll Brothers’ first in Gwinnett County. The offsite Sales Center is now open at 4515 Hawthorn Cir in Alpharetta.





Ledgestone by Toll Brothers features spacious single-family homes with elegant designs and modern conveniences. The community offers two-story home designs ranging from approximately 3,674 to 4,674+ square feet with 5 bedrooms, 4 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Options such as flex rooms, prep kitchens, and multigenerational suites are available to enhance each living space. Homes in Ledgestone are priced from $1 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Ledgestone will enjoy future resort-style amenities including a pool, clubhouse, cabanas, bocce ball courts, a playground, and a fire pit.

"Ledgestone is a community that truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle, offering spacious home designs and resort-style amenities in a desirable location," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "We are excited to welcome home shoppers to this extraordinary new community in Lawrenceville, with the fantastic Gwinnett schools."





The community is ideally located near top shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations such as Gas South Arena, Downtown Suwanee, and The Exchange at Gwinnett. Children living in Ledgestone will have the opportunity to attend schools within the highly rated Peachtree Ridge Cluster of the Gwinnett County Public Schools, including Peachtree Ridge High School, providing excellent educational opportunities.

For more information on Ledgestone and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

