Farm ERP Market Report 2025-2035: Focus on Application, Product, and Regional Analysis with In-Depth Company Profiles; SAP, Oracle, Shivrai Technologies and More

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm ERP Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The farm ERP market is witnessing notable growth, encouraged by global digitalization efforts in agriculture for increased productivity and sustainability. Governments worldwide are actively supporting the integration of advanced technologies into farming practices, aiming to enhance transparency and optimize resource management.

For instance, in 2024, the Indian government introduced the Digital Agriculture Mission, backing it with a substantial budget and establishing AgriStack to streamline agricultural services. These initiatives have significantly propelled the agritech industry forward, accelerating agriculture's digital transformation. Subsequently, this momentum is expected to enlarge the adoption of farm ERP solutions, providing farmers with data-driven tools that refine management and decision-making processes.

Market Overview

The global farm ERP market is rapidly expanding, anticipated to grow from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $3.95 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.95%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in farming. The livestock and dairy farm segment leads in application, thanks to its requirements for integrated resource management and compliance solutions.

The subscription (SaaS) model is becoming increasingly popular due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the inventory and input management module plays a key role by optimizing resource utilization. Regionally, North America dominates the market, spurred by the widespread adoption of advanced agri-tech solutions and investments in smart farming initiatives.

Industrial Impact

As agriculture embraces digital transformation, farm ERP systems offer a comprehensive management approach, including financial tracking, crop monitoring, and workforce management. With the growing popularity of precision farming, these solutions are crucial for resource optimization, productivity improvement, and compliance.

Technological advancements in cloud computing, AI, IoT, and data analytics are enhancing ERP platforms, enabling real-time decision-making and integration with farm equipment. Government initiatives promoting agricultural modernization further boost ERP system adoption. The farm ERP market is set to play a critical role in optimizing operations and supporting agriculture's digital transformation.

Farm ERP Market Segmentation:

By End-Use Application Row Crop Farm Horticulture and Plantation Farm Protected and Controlled Environment Farm Livestock and Dairy Farm Others

By Business Model Subscription (SaaS) One-Time License

By Module Offering Inventory and Input Management Module Production and Crop Monitoring Module Financial Management Module Others

By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World



Recent Developments:

In 2022, agri-tech startup Cropin raised significant funding to expand its Cropin Cloud platform.

In 2025, AGRIVI partnered with iTree Consulting & Services to further digital agriculture in Mexico.

In 2024, Oracle Japan invested over ¥8 billion to expand cloud infrastructure for agricultural ERP solutions.

FarmERP partnered with Seiyaj Tech in 2024 to address agricultural challenges in Saudi Arabia.

Strategic Insights

The farm ERP market report offers deep analysis of market segmentation by application type, business model, and module offering. This granularity helps organizations identify innovation opportunities, enabling product teams to create scalable and cost-effective solutions. The report also tracks market growth patterns, key partnerships, and regional expansions, providing valuable insights for developing effective marketing strategies. Competitive benchmarking allows for a comprehensive evaluation of leading players' positioning across different product types and applications.

Research Methodology

The research incorporates primary data from industry experts and stakeholders, validated through interviews with key executives. Secondary data sources include directories, company websites, and databases to provide a thorough understanding of market dynamics. Prominent contributors in this market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Shivrai Technologies, Cropin Technology, and AGRIVI, among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $3.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation (Oracle NetSuite)

Shivrai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

AGRIVI d.o.o.

Folio3 Software Inc.

Velosio, LLC

Sage Group plc

Acumatica, Inc.

SourceEdge Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Khetibuddy Agritech Pvt. Ltd.

Lighthouse Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Mprise B.V.

Priority Software

Siagri (part of Aliare)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkaxnt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment