Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Raleigh-area community, Vintage Grove, is coming soon to Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. This exclusive community of 46 single-family homes will feature oversized home sites and versatile two-story home designs. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.





Vintage Grove offers spacious floor plans ranging over 5,100 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 5.5 bathrooms, and private 2- to 4-car garages. Structural options include basements, first-floor primary bedroom suites, prep kitchens, and multigenerational living suites, allowing home shoppers to personalize their living spaces. Homes in Vintage Grove will be priced from $1 million.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Vintage Grove will offer home shoppers the perfect blend of refined luxury and convenience in one of Fuquay-Varina’s most sought-after locations,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. "With expansive homes on oversized home sites and proximity to top-ranked Wake County Schools, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation, this community is truly exceptional."





Situated minutes from downtown Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs, Vintage Grove provides easy access to charming shops, golf courses, restaurants, and outdoor recreation. The community is also conveniently located near major commuter routes including U.S. Route 401 and North Carolina 55, offering seamless connectivity to Raleigh.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Vintage Grove, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

