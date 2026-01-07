Circana to launch UK consumer tech and home appliances market measurement service in 2026

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, a leading advisor on consumer behaviour, has announced plans to launch a new point-of-sale (POS) market measurement service for consumer technology and home appliances in the UK in 2026, marking the first expansion of the service outside North America.

The UK will be the first international market to access Circana’s consumer technology and home appliances POS measurement, providing strong retailer engagement that enables high-quality coverage.

At launch, the service will provide weekly and monthly sales insights across consumer technology and home appliances. Coverage is expected to reach around 75 to 80% of the UK market, on par with existing market offerings, while introducing several points of differentiation.

Brad van Dillen, President, Global Hardlines Sector, said: “The UK is the natural first step for taking our consumer tech and home measurement beyond North America. By combining strong market coverage with transparent methodology and the same approach our clients rely on in the US, we’re giving the industry a clearer, more comparable view of how the UK market is really performing.”



What makes Circana’s UK service different



The service will apply Circana’s US data taxonomy, aligning UK reporting with North American definitions for categories, hierarchies and product attributes. This will enable manufacturers and retailers to have the most relevant content that is easily compared across markets to enable greater confidence in decision making.

Data will be delivered through Circana’s Unify+ platform, where advanced analytics, intuitive visualisation and well-structured reporting magnify insights and enable faster, more flexible analysis across channels, categories and time periods.



A foundation for wider European expansion



While the UK will be Circana’s first market outside North America for tracking durables, it represents the starting point of a broader international expansion, with additional European markets planned.

By bringing consistent, transparent and high-quality POS measurement to the UK first, Circana aims to give manufacturers and retailers a clearer view of performance in one of Europe’s most influential consumer durables markets.

van Dillen continued: “Circana’s industry experts go beyond reporting what is happening to explain why it matters. Its analysts interpret major shopping events, such as Black Friday, holiday trading periods and M&A activity, tracking how macro shocks, cultural trends and emerging influences shape category purchase cycles, innovation and demand. This deep sector expertise, reinforced by account teams embedded in specific industries, helps clients put change into context and unlock the full commercial value of Circana’s insights. In the US technology sector we’re seeing sales down 3% in value and 7% in units for the holiday period as consumers delay upgrades, and we’ll be sharing more details on the drivers of this with clients during our sessions at CES”

