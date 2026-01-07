Spare Parts Logistics Market Opportunities, Demand Drivers and Industry Forecast 2026-2035

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spare Parts Logistics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spare Parts Logistics Market was valued at USD 23.2 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach USD 37.9 billion by 2035.

This growth is driven by expanding fleets of automotive, industrial, and electronic equipment worldwide, creating a rise in scheduled and unscheduled maintenance requirements. Businesses, fleet operators, and end-users increasingly rely on efficient spare parts logistics networks to handle large volumes of SKUs, time-sensitive deliveries, and multi-tier distribution systems to minimize operational downtime. OEMs and logistics providers are embracing digital transformation to enhance visibility, tracking, and forecasting capabilities.

Cloud platforms, IoT sensors, and real-time analytics enable optimized inventory management, faster order fulfillment, and reduced errors. The rise of B2B and B2C online marketplaces is reshaping customer expectations, prompting providers to focus on smaller, frequent, and geographically dispersed deliveries. These developments strengthen service-level agreements, ensuring uptime guarantees, and enhancing overall supply chain efficiency.

The automotive parts segment accounted for USD 9.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2035. Growth is supported by rising vehicle numbers, expanding demand for older models, and accelerated online sales. Digital solutions drive faster shipments, efficient last-mile delivery, and multi-warehouse strategies. OEMs and aftermarket suppliers heavily invest in automated warehousing systems and integrated logistics platforms to meet evolving distribution demands.

The transportation segment held a 43% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2026 to 2035. Spare parts logistics depend heavily on truck, train, air, and sea transport. Growth in e-commerce, faster delivery expectations, and leaner inventory strategies are pushing the need for advanced transportation networks. Despite challenges like freight cost fluctuations and geopolitical disruptions, providers are developing multimodal networks with routing optimization and capacity management systems to ensure resilience and responsiveness.

The US Spare Parts Logistics Market held 86% share in 2025, generating USD 4.87 billion. E-commerce growth is driving the need for additional fulfillment centers, urban micro-fulfillment hubs, same-day delivery, and advanced tracking systems to improve aftermarket service capabilities across multiple industries.

Key players in the Global Spare Parts Logistics Market include CEVA Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, DSV Panalpina, Penske Logistics, Ryder, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Kuehne + Nagel, and GXO Logistics. Companies in the Spare Parts Logistics Market are strengthening their market presence by investing in advanced technology solutions such as AI-driven inventory management, predictive analytics, and real-time tracking platforms. Strategic partnerships with OEMs and third-party logistics providers help expand geographic reach and improve efficiency. Providers also implement micro-fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery hubs to meet rising customer demands. Additionally, firms focus on multimodal transport solutions, routing optimization, and capacity management systems to enhance resilience and reliability.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $37.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2021-2034

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Spare part

2.2.2 Service

2.2.3 End use

2.2.4 Transportation mode

2.2.5 Regional

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.4.1 Executive decision points

2.4.2 Critical success factors

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Cost structure

3.1.4 Value addition at each stage

3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.6 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Predictive maintenance adoption

3.2.1.2 E-commerce parts expansion

3.2.1.3 OEM vertical integration

3.2.1.4 Logistics automation & robotics

3.2.1.5 Increasing equipment electrification & component complexity

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High inventory complexity

3.2.2.2 Transportation cost volatility

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Additive manufacturing for localized production

3.2.3.2 Ai-driven demand forecasting

3.2.3.3 Expansion of digital marketplaces

3.2.3.4 Sustainability and green logistics

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle east and Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technology

3.7.2 Emerging technology

3.8 Patent analysis

3.9 Pricing analysis

3.9.1 By region

3.9.2 By product

3.10 Cost breakdown analysis

3.11 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12 Sustainable practices

3.13 Waste reduction strategies

3.14 Energy efficiency in production

3.15 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.16 Carbon footprint considerations



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 LATAM

4.2.5 MEA

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.6 Key news and initiatives

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans and funding



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Spare Part, 2022-2035 ($Bn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Automotive parts

5.2.1 Engine components

5.2.1.1 Pistons

5.2.1.2 Filters

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.2 Transmission and drivetrain parts

5.2.2.1 Brakes

5.2.2.2 Suspension

5.2.2.3 Steering systems

5.2.3 Body and exterior components

5.2.4 Electrical and electronic systems

5.2.5 Aftermarket consumables

5.3 Industrial machinery & equipment components

5.3.1 Manufacturing machinery parts

5.3.1.1 Motors

5.3.1.2 Gears

5.3.1.3 Belts

5.3.2 Construction equipment components

5.3.2.1 Excavators

5.3.2.2 Loaders

5.3.3 Agricultural machinery parts

5.3.3.1 Tractors

5.3.3.2 Harvesters

5.3.4 Material handling and logistics equipment components

5.3.5 Hydraulic, pneumatic, and mechanical subsystems

5.4 Aerospace & defense spare parts

5.4.1 Aircraft components

5.4.2 Defense vehicle parts

5.4.3 Ground support and maintenance equipment

5.5 Electronics & semiconductor components

5.5.1 Semiconductor devices

5.5.2 Telecommunications equipment components

5.6 Energy & utilities parts

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Service, 2022-2035 ($Bn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Warehousing

6.4 Distribution

6.5 Inventory management



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 ($Bn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

7.3 Aftermarket Suppliers

7.4 Dealerships

7.5 E-commerce Platforms

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Transportation mode, 2022-2035 ($Bn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Road

8.3 Rail

8.4 Air

8.5 Sea



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Bn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Nordics

9.3.7 Netherlands

9.3.8 Russia

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 ANZ

9.4.5 Singapore

9.4.6 Thailand

9.4.7 Vietnam

9.4.8 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Global Players

10.1.1 Agility Logistics

10.1.2 Bollore Logistics

10.1.3 C.H. Robinson

10.1.4 CEVA Logistics

10.1.5 DB Schenker

10.1.6 DHL Supply Chain

10.1.7 DSV Panalpina

10.1.8 Expeditors International

10.1.9 FedEx Supply Chain

10.1.10 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

10.1.11 Kuehne+Nagel

10.1.12 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

10.1.13 XPO Logistics

10.2 Regional Players

10.2.1 Ryder System

10.2.2 Penske Logistics

10.2.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Services

10.2.4 BLG Logistics

10.2.5 Nippon Express

10.2.6 Kerry Logistics

10.2.7 Yusen Logistics

10.2.8 Kintetsu World Express

10.2.9 COSCO Shipping Logistics

10.3 Emerging players and disruptors

10.3.1 Overhaul

10.3.2 FourKites

10.3.3 Shippeo

10.3.4 Convoy

10.3.5 Transfix

10.3.6 Shippo

10.3.7 Locus Robotics

10.3.8 Imperial Logistics



