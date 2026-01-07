MIMARU to Offer Sumitomo Corporation’s “Any Wear, Anywhere” Clothing-Sharing Service for Inbound Family Travelers

Leading apartment-hotel brand adds advance-reservation wardrobe rental to lighten luggage and support more sustainable trips to Japan





TOKYO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU, Japan’s leading apartment-style hotel brand for families and groups, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., announced that guests staying at MIMARU will be able to use Sumitomo Corporation’s “Any Wear, Anywhere” clothing-sharing service, giving inbound family travelers a new way to lighten luggage and travel more sustainably in Japan. The service will be available for MIMARU guests starting January 19, 2026, with advance online reservations opening January 7, 2026. This initiative will be operated as a trial through March 2026, with future developments to be considered based on usage data and guest feedback.

Designed for families and groups who often travel with multiple suitcases and seasonal clothing, the service allows MIMARU guests to reserve climate-appropriate outfits before departure, receive them at their MIMARU apartment-hotel, and return them in Japan after use. By reducing the need to pack bulky clothing, especially for children who quickly outgrow seasonal wear, Any Wear, Anywhere helps ease the stress of packing while encouraging more environmentally conscious travel.





Any Wear, Anywhere is a clothing-sharing service operated by Sumitomo Corporation and first launched in July 2023. Under this initiative, MIMARU is participating in the existing program and making the service available exclusively to guests staying at MIMARU apartment hotels.

Guests select clothing sets online in advance according to the season, destination and purpose of their trip, then pick up the items upon arrival at their MIMARU property. At the end of their stay, they simply return the clothing within Japan, eliminating the need to carry bulky garments back home. For its rollout at MIMARU, the lineup has been expanded to better accommodate families, including options suitable for children.

Set Name Contents Price (Tax Included) Available Sizes Family Set Clothing for 2 adults and 2 children (equivalent to 3 days’ wear) ¥52,000 Adults: S–3XL / Children: 80–160 Adult Set Clothing for 2 adults (equivalent to 3 days’ wear) ¥37,000 S–3XL Kids Set Clothing for 2 children (equivalent to 3 days’ wear) ¥28,000 80–160

Due to limited inventory, advance reservation is required, and guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred sizes and styles.

Lightening the load for inbound families

Family travel to Japan often involves challenges such as:

Packing enough clothing for different temperatures and weather conditions

Transporting large suitcases for multiple family members on public transport

Dealing with unused or outgrown clothing and excess luggage at the end of the trip





Early guest feedback has highlighted the practicality of the service. Travelers have noted that renting winter clothing can be better value than buying items children may quickly outgrow, that lighter suitcases leave more room for shopping, and that having clean, ready-to-wear outfits waiting at their accommodation makes arrival smoother and less stressful.

“I don’t usually own winter clothing, and with children growing quickly, bulky winter wear is difficult to pack. Renting felt like better value than filling a suitcase,” shared a traveler from Singapore.

“The clothes were comfortable for exploring Tokyo, and having extra space in my suitcase meant more room for shopping,” commented a traveler from Australia.

“Arriving to find the clothes ready and simply returning them at the front desk made the experience very easy. Everything was clean and of good quality,” noted a traveler from the United States.

Supporting more sustainable, family-friendly stays

MIMARU is a Japan-based apartment-hotel brand offering spacious guest rooms starting from approximately 40 square meters, designed so families and groups can stay together comfortably. More than 90 percent of guests are international families, many staying in Japan for several nights or longer.

In addition to clothing sharing through Any Wear, Anywhere, MIMARU provides services such as same-day luggage delivery and other family-focused amenities aimed at making trips easier and more sustainable for inbound visitors.

For more information about Any Wear, Anywhere, please visit: https://anywear-anywhere.com

For more information about MIMARU and its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://mimaruhotels.com/en/ and https://mimaruhotels.com/sustainability/

About MIMARU

MIMARU is a Japan-based apartment-hotel brand created so friends and families can stay together and experience Japan as if they were living there. Across 27 locations in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, MIMARU offers spacious apartment-style rooms starting at around 430 square feet, with kitchens, dining tables and living areas that suit stays from a few nights to several weeks. Designed for families and groups of four to ten guests, MIMARU’s rooms make it easy to cook, do laundry and relax between days out exploring the city. A diverse, multilingual team welcomes guests from around the world and helps them feel at home while discovering local neighborhoods, culture and everyday life in Japan.

Media Contact

Mao Mochizuki

Corporate Planning Office

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

+81-3-5444-3600

info-pr@chm.cigr.co.jp

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/707d1d93-46d9-4e56-a440-16df516f7917

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/860e8f90-2b73-4fe8-a6a1-4c3c4a8fc83a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35582c1b-cbb3-44d5-b38f-8610a2766751