Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO) Analytics with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2029 and 2034

The electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) analytics with artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to expand from $1.58 billion in 2024 to $1.83 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This surge is primarily driven by heightened healthcare investments, increased patient engagement focus, and the adoption of digital health technologies. A similar growth trajectory is expected, reaching $3.25 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.5%, fueled by demand for real-time patient data and advancement in decentralized clinical trials.

Key trends steering this market include AI integration for advanced analytics, technological progress in mobile health sensors, and wearable devices innovations. The embrace of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring further augments this growth, enabling convenient and accessible healthcare services. The enhanced adoption of telemedicine has led to a greater reliance on digital platforms, facilitating real-time patient data acquisition and intelligent analysis.

Significant industry players are implementing AI-enabled reporting to enhance data accuracy and expedite decision-making in clinical trials. Notable advancements include Medrio's AI-enabled reporting feature within its clinical data management system, simplifying data exploration for study teams. Furthermore, strategic acquisitions, such as Eli Lilly's acquisition of Aparito Limited, underscore the industry's move towards strengthening digital health and AI-driven ePRO capabilities.

Leading companies in the ePRO analytics with AI sector include Oracle Health Sciences, IQVIA Inc., Parexel International Corporation, among others. North America stands as the leading region, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing market through the forecast period.

Market challenges arise from the impacts of global trade changes, particularly U.S. tariffs affecting healthcare supply chains. These tariffs result in increased costs for critical medical devices and pharmaceuticals, necessitating alternative sourcing strategies and emphasizing local production.

The ePRO analytics with AI market report offers an extensive analysis of market statistics, trends, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers industry shares, detailed segments, and geographic focus, equipping stakeholders with insights crucial for navigating the dynamic landscape.

This evolving market is characterized by its use of AI to collect, process, and analyze digital patient-reported data, enhancing data accuracy and enabling early detection of health issues. The main components involved are software, hardware, and services, all pivotal in supporting clinical trials and patient monitoring. AI applications in ePRO systems are set to continue driving innovation, offering impactful solutions for clinicians, researchers, and healthcare providers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



